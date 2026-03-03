What is the right time to have dinner? Gastroenterologist explains benefits of fixing schedule
Early dinner is good for health. However, it is more important to have dinner at a fixed time every day, so that the body clock can get attuned to it.
It is common knowledge that having an early dinner is good for health. However, the ideal time can come as a surprise to many desi families.
Also Read | Did you know what happens if you sleep for ‘6 hours per night for 2 weeks'? Hyderabad neurologist explains
Taking to Instagram on March 1, US board-certified gastroenterologist Dr Palaniappan Manickam explained that the ideal dinner time is around 6pm. However, it is more important for our health to be consistent with whatever time we choose.
Fixing the internal clock
Every individual has an internal clock that their body is attuned to. It is set according to the lifestyle that a person leads and the schedule that they follow.
As Dr Manickam explained, “There is a clock inside our body, it is called the circadian rhythm clock. It is a 24-hour clock which controls how you feel, how you crave, how you are motivated, pretty much everything.”
The gastroenterologist shared that this “master clock” is located in the front portion of the brain. It is very tiny, roughly the size of a grain of rice that has been split in half. However, it has a very powerful sway, as all hormones within the body work according to this clock.
“Hormones go to sleep at a certain time and wake up at a certain time as per this clock,” stated Dr Manickam.
Not all hormones are functional at the same time of day. They get activated depending on the time that they are needed most. Dr Manickam explained this with the example of two kinds of hormones.
“Our digestive hormones wake up at sunrise and die down at sunset, based on the (circadian) clock,” he stated. “Similarly, our repair hormones like growth hormones wake up when we sleep and peak in the middle of the night.”
This is because the growth hormones seek to repair all the wear and tear that the body tissues go through because of the activities done throughout the day. Even this is once again based on the internal clock.
How to set the internal clock?
To ensure that the internal clock is working well and the hormones are getting activated on time, it is essential that one maintains a daily routine.
According to Dr Manickam, it is not essential that a person have dinner by 6pm. They can do so at 9pm as well, and then sleep at 11:30pm, if it matches better with their schedule.
What is important is that there is a fixed time for dinner and for sleep that is rigorously followed. “Key thing is to be consistent,” noted Dr Manickam.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.