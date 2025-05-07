Menu Explore
Get glowing skin with sunscreens, serums and more: Up to 50% off as the Amazon Summer Sale ends tomorrow

ByTanya Shree
May 07, 2025 04:00 PM IST

Hurry up! Grab the best deals on skincare essentials from top brands like Cetaphil, Minimalist and more at up to 50% off before the Amazon Sale 2025 ends.

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ I For Oily, Dry, Acne-prone Skin | Ultra Lightweight Texture I Non-Greasy, No White Cast | Broad Spectrum Protection & Blue Light Protection | For Men & Women | 80 g

₹505

Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ | Clinically Tested in US (In-Vivo) | Lightweight Cream with Multi-Vitamins | No White Cast | Broad Spectrum Niacinamide Sunscreen For Oily Skin, Dry Skin | For Women & Men | 50g (Pack of 1)

₹379

[Beauty of Joseon] Relief Sun SPF50+ PA++++ (50ml) | Korean Sunscreen for Face, Lightweight & Hydrating, UV Protection, Suitable for All Skin Types

₹1,047

Dr. Sheths Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen | SPF 50+ Pa+++ | In-Vivo Tested | For Bright Skin & Healthy Glow | Non-Greasy, Quick-Absorbing, No White Cast | UVA/B & Bluelight Protection | For Men & Women | For All Skin Type | 50 g

₹401

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ with Papaya & Vitamin C | Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ PA++++ | UVA/B & Blue Light Protection | Anti-Pollution Factor (APF) Technology | Brightens Skin I Fragrance-Free & No White Cast | For Glowing & Sun Protected Skin - 50 g

₹359

Hyphen All I Need Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++ | Brightens with Niacinamide, Kojic Acid, Vit C Rich Kakadu Plum | Lightweight Non-Greasy UVA/B Protection | Oily, Dry, All Skin Types | For Women & Men -50ml

₹422

Dot & Key Blueberry Hydrate Barrier Repair Sunscreen Spf 50+,Pa++++|For Dry&Sensitive Skin|Non - Greasy Finish|No White Cast|Uv & Blue Light Protection|Broad Spectrum|For Women&Men|50G, 1 Count

₹387

Deconstruct Face Gel Sunscreen SPF 50 + and PA+++ | Gel based sunscreen for oily, combination skin, normal skin | Broad spectrum sunscreen, No White Cast, Lightweight - 50g

₹314

Minimalist Anti-Acne Salicylic Acid 2% Face Wash with LHA for Pore Cleansing, Oil Control & Sebum Regulation | Sulfate-Free Formula with Zinc for Gentle Exfoliation | Suitable for Oily, Combination, and Acne-Prone Skin| For Women & Men| 100 ml

₹284

The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Cleansing Foam 100ml (Pack of 2) | Face Wash for Glowing Skin, Korean Skin Care, For All Skin Types

₹999

DOT & KEY Barrier Repair + Hydrating Gentle Face Wash With Probiotic | Ceremide Face Wash | For Dry Skin,Normal Skin & Sensitive Skin | Gently Cleanses Skin From Dirt & Oil For Unisex,100Ml

₹214

The Derma Co 2% Sali-Cinamide Anti-Acne Face Wash | With 2% Salicylic Acid & 2% Niacinamide I Treats Active Acne & Fades Acne Marks I For Oily & Combination Skin I Power of 2 Actives | For Men & Women | 150 ml

₹374

Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser, Daily Face Wash For Oily, Acne Prone Skin, Gentle Foaming, 250Ml

₹977

Bioderma Pigmentbio Foaming Cream Brightening Exfoliating Cleanser (Face & Body Wash) For Brightened Skin, 200 ml

₹791

Foxtale Gentle Hydrating Face Wash with Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin B5 | Deep Pore Cleansing | Dirt Control | Make-up Remover | Cleanser For Men & Women | All Skin Types | 100 ml

₹261

Dr. Sheths Neem & 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash | For Oily & Acne Prone Skin | With 1% Zinc PCA, Vitamin E, C & B5 | Deeply Cleanses | Exfoliates Skin | Prevents Acne | For Men & Women | 100ml

₹285

Dot & Key Ceramides Moisturizer with Hyaluronic for Intense Moisturizing and Skin Strengthening | With Probiotic & Rice Water I Barrier Repair Cream | For Dry Skin, Normal & Sensitive Skin | 100g

₹336

Minimalist Dehydrated Skin & Damaged Barrier Repair Moisturizer with 10% Vitamin B5 | Oil-Free Hydration & Lightweight Gel Formula | Fast-Absorbing & Non-Sticky Lightweight Winter Cream For Women & Men | Fragrance-Free | Suitable for Oily & Acne-Prone Skin | 50 grams

₹331

RE EQUIL Ceramide & Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser | Moisturizer For Face | Barrier Repair Cream | Long Lasting Hydration | Suitable For Normal To Dry Skin | 100G

₹280

Cetaphil Brightening Night Comfort Cream - 50 g| For Dark Spots, Uneven Skin Tone| Hyaluronic Acid & Niacinamide| Fragrance Free| Dermatologist Recommended

₹1,053

CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion For Dry Skin (473ml) - Formulated With 3 Essential Ceramides And Hyaluronic Acid | Non-Comedogenic, Oil Free And Fragrance-Free Body Lotion

₹1,440

[Beauty of Joseon] Dynasty Cream (Renewed) 50ml – Korean Face Moisturizer for Firming, Deep Hydrating, Nourishing & Anti-Aging, Lightweight Facial Cream for All Skin Type

₹1,400

Dot & Key Vitamin C + E Sorbet Super Bright Moisturizer For Face | Vitamin C Face Moisturizer|Reduces Skin Dullness|Oil Free & Lightweight | For All Skin Types | 60Ml

₹426

Dr. Sheths Ceramide & Vitamin C Oil - Free Moisturizer| Lightweight Moisturizer to Hydrate & Brighten Skin | With Vitamin C, Ceramide & Ashwagandha | For Women & Men | 50g

₹279

Minimalist Oil Control & Anti-Acne 10% Niacinamide Face Serum with Zinc | Skin Clarifying,Blemishes & Pore Care for All Skin Types | 30ml (Pack of 1)

₹569

The Derma Co 2% Kojic Acid Face Serum I With 1% Alpha Arbutin & Niacinamide | Reduces Dark Spots, Pigmentation & Blemishes | For All Skin types | 30 ml

₹399

Deconstruct 10% Non-Irritating Vitamin C Face Serum For Glowing Skin|10% Vitamin C + 0.5% Ferulic Acid|Water Based Serum|Highly Stable Vitamin C Face Serum For Women And Men|Beginner Friendly|30 Ml

₹599

Pilgrim 25% AHA + 2% BHA + 5% PHA Peeling Solution 30ml For Face & Body |10-Minute Facial At Home|Gentle Exfoliating Serum for Tan Removal |For Glowing Skin, Even Skin Tone, Pore Cleansing |Men, Women

₹451

Dot & Key 10% Vitamin C + E, 5% Niacinamide Serum | Vitamin C Serum For Glowing Skin | Fades Dark Spots | Vit C Serum with Blood Orange & Pumpkin | For Uneven & Dull Skin | For All Skin Types | 20ml

₹439

PLIX - THE PLANT FIX Pineapple Pigmentation Skincare Kit For Dark Spot Removal | Cleanser, Face Serum and Moisturizer Combo With 2% Alpha Arbutin For Women & Men, Pack of 3

₹879

dalba Piedmont Italian White Truffle First Spray Serum, Vegan Skin Care, Hydrating Face Moisturizer, Glow Serum for Radiant Skin, Non Comedogenic, All In One Mist, Korean Skin Care (3.38 fl oz/100ml)

₹1,499

[Beauty of Joseon] Glow Serum with Propolis & Niacinamide (30ml) | Korean Face Serum for Glowing Skin, Pore Minimizing, Brightening & Hydration

₹994

Minimalist Niacinamide 5% Body Lotion | Repairs Skin Barrier | Nourishes With Shea Butter | For Men & women (180 gm)

₹284

The Derma Co 1% Kojic Acid Daily Glow Body Serum Lotion | For Skin Radiance | Reduces Dark Spots, Pigmentation & Blemishes | 250 ml

₹340

Dr. Reddys Venusia Max Intensive Moisturizing Lotion | Dermatologist Recommended | Clinically Proven, Long-Lasting Moisturization | For Normal to Very Dry Skin | Cocoa Butter, Shea Butter, Mango Butter and Aloe Butter | 300 g

₹597

CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion For Dry Skin (473ml) - Formulated With 3 Essential Ceramides And Hyaluronic Acid | Non-Comedogenic, Oil Free And Fragrance-Free Body Lotion

₹1,440

Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Body Lotion For Skin Brightening with Vitamin C & Honey 400ml | Nourishes Dry Skin | 48 H Moisturization | 100% Natural Butter | Non-Greasy Smooth Skin | For All Skin Types

₹280

mCaffeine Bright

₹462

Dot & Key Vitamin C + E Super Bright Body Lotion for Deep Nourishing & Visibly Glowing Skin | Reduces Dark Spots & Tanning |With Triple Vitamin C & Niacinamide | For Women & Men | 250ml View Details checkDetails

₹296

Summer is here, and so is your skin’s SOS moment! If your skincare stash needs a seasonal upgrade, now is the time to act. The Amazon Great Summer Sale, which kicked off on May 1 and will run until May 8, 2025, is serving up sizzling deals on face washes, sunscreens, serums, and more with discounts up to 50%. Whether you are looking to fight breakouts, beat the heat with SPF, or simply glow up, this Amazon sale has something for every skin need. From bestselling brands like Minimalist, Cetaphil, and Lakme to skincare staples, everything is up for grabs at prices that won’t burn a hole in your pocket. Plus, you can make the most of additional bank offers, cashback deals, and combo discounts for even bigger savings. But hurry, this sun-soaked skincare bonanza is ending soon. Stock up now and let your skin soak in the goodness before the Amazon Summer Sale ends!

Enjoy huge savings on skincare essentials before the Amazon Sale ends.
Enjoy huge savings on skincare essentials before the Amazon Sale ends.

Amazon Sale 2025: Up to 30% off on the best sunscreen for face

Summer sun means stronger UV rays, and sunscreen is your skin’s best shield. It protects against sunburn, tanning, and long-term damage like pigmentation and aging. Whether gel-based or mineral, SPF is non-negotiable. With up to 30% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale, now is your chance to stock up and protect your glow affordably.

A few options for you:

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Enjoy up to 30% off on the best face wash for summer

Sweat, oil, and pollution increase in summer, making a good face wash essential for keeping pores clean and breakouts at bay. Look for refreshing formulas with salicylic acid or citrus extracts. Amazon’s Great Summer Sale offers massive discounts and combos, so you can grab your favourite cleanser without stretching your budget.

Top picks for you:

Amazon Summer Sale (May 2025): Grab the best moisturiser for summer at up to 25% off

Even oily skin needs hydration, especially after sun exposure. Lightweight, gel-based moisturisers soothe irritation and lock in moisture without clogging pores. Whether you prefer hyaluronic acid or aloe-infused formulas, the ongoing Amazon sale is your chance to score them at unbeatable prices and keep your skin plump and healthy.

ALSO READ: Enhance your beauty routine with the Amazon Summer Sale: Up to 50% off on sunscreens, hair oils and more

A few picks for you:

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Explore the best serums for glowing skin at up to 40% off

Serums deliver concentrated active ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide, or hyaluronic acid. They are perfect for brightening dull skin, fading tan lines, and controlling excess oil. Summer is ideal for incorporating these power-packed products. With Amazon's Summer Sale deals and bank offers, getting that glow-boosting serum won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

A few options for you:

Amazon Sale 2025: Enjoy up to 50% off on the best body lotion for summer

Don’t ignore your body while pampering your face. Summer lotions hydrate sun-exposed skin, soothe rough patches, and add a hint of glow. Go for lightweight, non-greasy options with SPF or natural butters. With the Amazon Great Summer Sale running out soon, it is a great time to score nourishing body care at a steal.

ALSO READ: Best whey protein price drop alert: MuscleBlaze, Bigmuscles and more at up to 45% off on Amazon Great Summer Sale

A few options for you:

Bank offers on the top-rated skincare essentials during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

● 5% unlimited cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

● 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions.

● You can also expect exciting bank offers during the Amazon sale 2025.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: FAQs

  • Why is sunscreen important in summer?

    Sunscreen protects your skin from harmful UV rays, prevents tanning, sunburn, and premature aging. It is essential daily and Amazon’s sale makes stocking up on SPF super affordable.

  • Can I skip moisturiser in hot weather?

    No, even in summer, your skin needs hydration. Choose lightweight gel moisturisers that hydrate without feeling heavy.

  • Which type of face wash is best for summer?

    Go for a refreshing, oil-control face wash with salicylic acid or citrus extracts. It helps remove sweat, dirt, and oil buildup.

  • How does a serum help in summer?

    Serums target specific concerns like dullness, pigmentation, or oily skin. Vitamin C and niacinamide are summer favourite, and the Amazon Summer sale makes it easier to invest in quality skincare.

  • Why should I use body lotion during summer?

    Sun and heat can dry out your skin. A lightweight body lotion soothes, hydrates, and prevents flakiness

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

