Price drop on treadmills and walking pads! Amazon Summer Sale offers up to 80% off on Lifelong, Fitkit and other brands

With the temperature rising, going for a walk feels like being bombarded by fireballs. That is where home gym equipment like treadmills and walking pads come in handy, as they allow you to keep your daily step count on point without facing the wrath of the sun. With the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, you get the perfect opportunity to grab the best treadmills in India and foldable walking pads at up to 80% off. The sale started on May 1st, 2025 with bumper offers on top brands like Lifelong, PowerMax Fitness, Cultsport and others, boosting motivation to stay on top of your fitness game. So, don't miss out on these deals and enjoy huge summer savings now! Amazon Summer Sale is offering huge discounts along with additional bank offers on home gym equipment.

Best bank offers on Amazon Sale 2025 on treadmills and walking pads

● Enjoy an additional 10% instant discount on HDFC Credit Cards and EMI Transactions.

● Get a 10% instant discount on select categories when using SBI credit cards.

● You can also enjoy an additional instant discount of ₹500 on a single order of ₹24,990 and above.

Elevate your fitness journey with the Amazon Sale 2025: Up to 80% off on the best treadmills for home use

Loading Suggestions...

This treadmill boasts a powerful 4.5 HP peak motor, offering speeds up to 14 km/h. It features a spacious running surface (1150 × 420mm), manual incline, heart rate sensor, and built-in speakers with AUX connectivity. The shock-absorbing design ensures joint comfort during workouts. With the Amazon Sale, you can get this product at ₹23,999, which is originally priced at ₹72,000.

Features:

Special feature: AUX cable connectivity and Loud Speakers

Item weight: 45 Kilograms

Max user weight: 110 kg

Loading Suggestions...

Equipped with a 3.25 HP peak motor, this best treadmill brand in India offers speeds up to 14.8 km/h and a 3-level manual incline. It connects with the Fitplus App for tracking workouts and integrates with apps like Apple Health and Google Fit. Moreover, it also comes with additional perks like a free 3-month dietitian plan and personal training sessions. During the Amazon Great Summer Sale, this product is discounted from ₹55,000 to ₹19,999, making it a value-packed choice.

Features:

Special feature: DC Motor, 3 level manual inclination

Item weight: 57 Kilograms

Warranty: 1 Year Warranty on Motor and Manufacturing Defect

Loading Suggestions...

This treadmill features a 4.5 HP peak motor, 3-level manual incline, and 12 preset workout programs. Its foldable design with a soft-drop hydraulic system ensures easy storage, making it a good choice for your home gym. Additionally, it features an LED display that tracks vital workout metrics. You can get this product at ₹27,999 during the Amazon Summer Sale, offering a blend of performance and convenience.

Features:

Special feature: Large LED display

Warranty: 1 Year Motor Warranty,1 Year Part Warranty, Life time Frame Warranty

Item weight: 47 Kilograms

Loading Suggestions...

Designed for intense training, this motorized treadmill claims to offer a 5 HP peak BLDC motor and a 25-level auto incline. Moreover, it promises to support users up to 150 kg. The spacious running area (1200 x 500 mm) and shock absorption technology enhance workout comfort. Priced at ₹31,998, down from a higher original price during the Amazon Sale 2025, it is a robust option for serious fitness enthusiasts.

Features:

Special feature: 25-level auto incline

Max user weight: 150 kg

Item weight: 46 Kilograms

Loading Suggestions...

MAXPRO treadmill comes with a 5 HP peak AC motor, 15-level auto incline, and a wide running path (1200mm x 450mm). It includes 50 preset workouts and supports the FitShow App for enhanced training experiences. Originally, this treadmill was priced at ₹90,000. However, during the Great Summer Sale on Amazon India, it is now available for ₹42,999, offering substantial savings.

Features:

Special feature: AC motor and auto-incline, digital monitor

Item weight: 59 Kilograms

Max user weight: 120 kgs

ALSO READ: Walk your way to better health with the best treadmills for home: 10 picks under ₹15,000 to try in 2025

More deals for you from the Amazon Great Summer sale:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Sale: Enjoy huge discounts on the best walking pads

6. Cockatoo WP-200 1.5HP - 3HP Peak Motorized Walking Pad

Loading Suggestions...

Ideal for walking and light jogging, this compact walking pad from Cockatoo claims to offer speeds up to 8 km/h and supports users up to 110 kg. Its foldable design ensures easy storage. With the Amazon Summer Sale, you can get this home gym equipment at ₹13,291, which makes it a budget-friendly option for home workouts.

Features:

Item weight: 27.5 Kilograms

Special feature: Adjustable speed

max user weight: 110 kg

Loading Suggestions...

The Lifelong Treadmill for Home with Desk combines fitness and productivity. This walking pad in India features a 2.5 HP peak motor, speeds up to 12 km/h, and a built-in laptop table. Moreover, it is perfect for multitaskers aiming to stay active. Make the most out of the Amazon Sale by buying this product at ₹16,499, which offers a unique blend of work and workout.

Features:

Item weight: 22000 Grams

Special feature; 2.5 - horsepower motor

Max speed: 12 km per hour

Loading Suggestions...

This ultra-slim walking pad from Sparnod Fitness features a 4 HP peak motor, speeds up to 12 km/h, and a foldable design that fits under beds or sofas. It also comes with Bluetooth speakers and a remote control for convenience. As an Amazon's Choice product, it offers quality assurance and is available at a competitive price.

Features:

Item weight: 33 Kilograms

Max speed: Folded: 0.8-6 Km/h, unfolded: 0.8-12 Km/h

Max user weight: 110 kg

ALSO READ: Amazon Summer Sale countdown begins! Exciting pre-deals I Up to 50% off on protein, collagen and other supplements

Loading Suggestions...

Welcare Maxpro Walking Pad features a 2 HP peak motor, speeds up to 8 km/h, and a spacious walking area. Its foldable design and remote control make it user-friendly. Priced at ₹15,999 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale, this home gym equipment is a compact and affordable option for home use.

Features:

Item weight: 27.5 Kilograms

Max speed: Wide speed range option from 1 – 8 km/h

Warranty: 1 Year Motor Warranty, 1 Year Part Warranty, Life time Frame Warranty

Loading Suggestions...

Designed for under-desk use, this walking pad promises to offer a 2 HP peak motor, speeds up to 8 km/h, and a sleek black design. Additionally, it is ideal for light jogging and walking while working. Amazon's ongoing sale offers this walking pad at ₹11,499, allowing you to enjoy significant savings.

Features:

Item weight: 18 Kilograms

Max user weight: 110 kg

Max speed: 8 km/h

A few more options for you from the Amazon Sale 2025:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Pamper your baby with summer savings: Up to 60% off on diapers, feeding supplies and more at Amazon Summer Sale

Best whey protein price drop alert: MuscleBlaze, Bigmuscles and more at up to 45% off on Amazon Great Summer Sale

Enhance your beauty routine with the Amazon Summer Sale: Up to 50% off on sunscreens, hair oils and more

Amazon Summer sale: FAQs Is a treadmill good for losing weight? Yes, using a treadmill can be a better way to burn calories and promote weight loss. It helps you engage in cardio exercises that help you boost metabolism and reduce belly fat.

What is the difference between the treadmill and a walking pad? Walking pads are compact and foldable, which makes them perfect for limited space. On the other hand, treadmills are versatile and large, which offers a broad range of workout options.

Can I return products bought during the Amazon Sale? Yes! You can return the products, including treadmills and walking pads bought during the Amazon Summer Sale. However, it is subject to Amazon India’s return and exchange policy. So, make sure to check the guidelines before making your final decision.

Are there any additional discounts available on treadmills and walking pads? Yes! Besides the normal discounts, you can get additional bank discounts and cashbacks on a selected range of categories. Check the Amazon Sale page and avail the offers to maximise your savings.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.