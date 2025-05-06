Menu Explore
Price drop on treadmills and walking pads! Amazon Summer Sale offers up to 80% off on Lifelong, Fitkit and other brands

Tanya Shree
May 06, 2025 07:00 PM IST

Make your fitness journey more interesting with the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Enjoy up to 80% off on treadmills and walking pads from top brands.

Lifelong LLTM153 Fit Pro 4.5 HP Peak Motorised with LCD Display, Max Speed 14km/hr| Max User Weight 110Kg, Heart Rate Sensor, Manual Incline, Speaker|Treadmill for Home | Black View Details checkDetails

₹23,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fitkit by Cult.Sport FT100M 3.25HP Peak (Max Weight: 110Kg, Manual Incline) Treadmill for Home with Free Customized Diet Plan, Trainer Led Sessions & 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MAXPRO Force 4.5 HP Peak DC Motor Folding Treadmill for Home use,Free Diet Plan,Max.Speed 14km/hr,Max. User Weight 110kgs,Fit Show App Support,Running Machine with LED Display (PTM405) View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

91-Durafit Hike | 5 HP Peak BLDC Motorized Treadmill | 25 Level Auto Incline |Max Speed 18 Km/Hr | Max User Weight 150 Kg | Shock Absorption Technology|Free (DIY) Installation Assistance View Details checkDetails

₹28,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MAXPRO Torque Plus 5Hp Peak AC Motor Auto Incline Treadmill with Life time Motor Warranty|15Level Auto Incline| Max.Speed 16Km/H,Fitshow App Support,Home Use Treadmill for120kgs user Weight(PTA405IAC) View Details checkDetails

₹42,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong FitPro (2.5 HP Peak) Manual Incline Motorized Treadmill for Home with 12 preset Workouts, Max Speed 12km/hr. Bluetooth Speaker|Max. User Weight 100Kg, (LLTM09) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fitkit by Cult FT98 Steel (3HP Peak, Manual Incline) MaxWeight: 100kg Treadmill for Home Gym Fitness with 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MAXPRO PTM405M 4.5 HP Peak DC Motor Multifunction Folding Treadmill with Massager,Free Diet Plan,Max.Speed 14km/hr,Max. User Weight 110kgs,Fit Show App Support,Running Machine LED Display for Home use View Details checkDetails

₹27,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sparnod Fitness STH-600 Multifunction Foldable Treadmill for Home Use, Manual Treadmill with Jogger, Stepper, Twister and Push-Up Bar, Non-Electric, 3-Level Incline,120 kg Max User Weight View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cockatoo CTM-101 Stainless-Steel Manual Incline 2.5 HP - 5 HP Peak DC Motorised Treadmill for Home Use, Others (Black) Iso Certified (DIY Installation) View Details checkDetails

₹20,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SPARNOD FITNESS STH-4200 (4.5HP Peak DC Motor) Foldable Treadmill for Home Use Free Installation | Cardio Benefits | Auto-Incline Multifunction, Massager, Twister & Dumbbells Max User Weight: 120 Kg View Details checkDetails

₹28,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cultsport C2 4HP Peak DC-Motorised Treadmill (Max Speed: 16km/hr, Max Weight: 120 Kg) for Home Gym Workout with 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹32,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fitkit by Cult FT801 4 in 1 Manual Multifunction Non Electric Treadmill with (Jogger, Stepper, Twister, Pushup Bar), 3 Level Inclination for Home Gym Fitness with 6 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cockatoo WP-200 1.5HP - 3HP Peak Motorized Treadmill, Walking Pad for Home, Foldable Treadmill, Max Speed- 8 Km/Hr, Max Weight 110 Kg (DIY, Do It Yourself Installation Black View Details checkDetails

₹13,291

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong Treadmill for Home with Desk - 2.5 HP Peak Motorised Walking Pad, 2 Manual Inclines, 12 Fitness Presets, Speed 12 km/hr - Bluetooth Speaker, Fit Show App, Max Weight 100Kg View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sparnod Fitness STH-3040 Ultra Slim 2-in-1 Under Desk Walking Pad Treadmill for Home Use Foldable fits Under Bed/Sofa. No Installation Required, 4 HP Peak Motor, 110kg User Weight View Details checkDetails

₹19,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WELCARE Maxpro Ptmx1 Walking Pad 2 Hp Peak Dc Motorised Treadmill with Free Diet Plan| Under Desk Foldable Treadmill|Home Workout|Max Speed 8 Km/Hr|Remote Control|Led Display, Grey View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cultsport Treadmill Baytown 2 HP Peak DC Motorized|Under Desk Treadmill | Home Workout | Max Speed 8 Km/Hr | Walking Pad | Max User Weight 110 Kg | Black View Details checkDetails

₹11,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sparnod Fitness STH-3060 Ultra Slim 2-in-1 Walking Pad Treadmill for Home Use Foldable Under Desk fits Under Bed/Sofa. No Installation Required, 4 HP Peak Motor, 110kg User Weight View Details checkDetails

₹21,140

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WALKINGPAD R2 Treadmill Running and Walking Folding Treadmill Manual Automatic Modes Foldable Walking Pad Non-Slip Smart LCD Display Fitness Equipment 12Km/Hr, Black View Details checkDetails

₹46,443

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Walkingpad Z1 Walking Pad Treadmill, 180°Foldable Under Desk Treadmill for Home Office with 242lb Capacity, 2 in 1 Portable Treadmill for Walking and Jogging Remote Control in LED Display View Details checkDetails

₹29,444

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sparnod Fitness STH-3080 Walking Pad & Treadmill for Home Use, 4 HP Peak DC Motor, Foldable Compact Design, Detachable Desk, Dual LED Display, 12 Preset Progs, BT Speakers Wrist Remote, Manual Incline View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS
With the temperature rising, going for a walk feels like being bombarded by fireballs. That is where home gym equipment like treadmills and walking pads come in handy, as they allow you to keep your daily step count on point without facing the wrath of the sun. With the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, you get the perfect opportunity to grab the best treadmills in India and foldable walking pads at up to 80% off. The sale started on May 1st, 2025 with bumper offers on top brands like Lifelong, PowerMax Fitness, Cultsport and others, boosting motivation to stay on top of your fitness game. So, don't miss out on these deals and enjoy huge summer savings now!

Amazon Summer Sale is offering huge discounts along with additional bank offers on home gym equipment.
Amazon Summer Sale is offering huge discounts along with additional bank offers on home gym equipment.

Best bank offers on Amazon Sale 2025 on treadmills and walking pads

● Enjoy an additional 10% instant discount on HDFC Credit Cards and EMI Transactions.

● Get a 10% instant discount on select categories when using SBI credit cards.

● You can also enjoy an additional instant discount of 500 on a single order of 24,990 and above.

Elevate your fitness journey with the Amazon Sale 2025: Up to 80% off on the best treadmills for home use

This treadmill boasts a powerful 4.5 HP peak motor, offering speeds up to 14 km/h. It features a spacious running surface (1150 × 420mm), manual incline, heart rate sensor, and built-in speakers with AUX connectivity. The shock-absorbing design ensures joint comfort during workouts. With the Amazon Sale, you can get this product at 23,999, which is originally priced at 72,000.

Features:

Special feature: AUX cable connectivity and Loud Speakers

Item weight: 45 Kilograms

Max user weight: 110 kg

Equipped with a 3.25 HP peak motor, this best treadmill brand in India offers speeds up to 14.8 km/h and a 3-level manual incline. It connects with the Fitplus App for tracking workouts and integrates with apps like Apple Health and Google Fit. Moreover, it also comes with additional perks like a free 3-month dietitian plan and personal training sessions. During the Amazon Great Summer Sale, this product is discounted from 55,000 to 19,999, making it a value-packed choice.

Features:

Special feature: DC Motor, 3 level manual inclination

Item weight: 57 Kilograms

Warranty: 1 Year Warranty on Motor and Manufacturing Defect

This treadmill features a 4.5 HP peak motor, 3-level manual incline, and 12 preset workout programs. Its foldable design with a soft-drop hydraulic system ensures easy storage, making it a good choice for your home gym. Additionally, it features an LED display that tracks vital workout metrics. You can get this product at 27,999 during the Amazon Summer Sale, offering a blend of performance and convenience.

Features:

Special feature: Large LED display

Warranty: 1 Year Motor Warranty,1 Year Part Warranty, Life time Frame Warranty

Item weight: 47 Kilograms

Designed for intense training, this motorized treadmill claims to offer a 5 HP peak BLDC motor and a 25-level auto incline. Moreover, it promises to support users up to 150 kg. The spacious running area (1200 x 500 mm) and shock absorption technology enhance workout comfort. Priced at 31,998, down from a higher original price during the Amazon Sale 2025, it is a robust option for serious fitness enthusiasts.

Features:

Special feature: 25-level auto incline

Max user weight: 150 kg

Item weight: 46 Kilograms

MAXPRO treadmill comes with a 5 HP peak AC motor, 15-level auto incline, and a wide running path (1200mm x 450mm). It includes 50 preset workouts and supports the FitShow App for enhanced training experiences. Originally, this treadmill was priced at 90,000. However, during the Great Summer Sale on Amazon India, it is now available for 42,999, offering substantial savings.

Features:

Special feature: AC motor and auto-incline, digital monitor

Item weight: 59 Kilograms

Max user weight: 120 kgs

ALSO READ: Walk your way to better health with the best treadmills for home: 10 picks under 15,000 to try in 2025

More deals for you from the Amazon Great Summer sale:

Amazon Summer Sale: Enjoy huge discounts on the best walking pads

6. Cockatoo WP-200 1.5HP - 3HP Peak Motorized Walking Pad

Ideal for walking and light jogging, this compact walking pad from Cockatoo claims to offer speeds up to 8 km/h and supports users up to 110 kg. Its foldable design ensures easy storage. With the Amazon Summer Sale, you can get this home gym equipment at 13,291, which makes it a budget-friendly option for home workouts.

Features:

Item weight: 27.5 Kilograms

Special feature: Adjustable speed

max user weight: 110 kg

The Lifelong Treadmill for Home with Desk combines fitness and productivity. This walking pad in India features a 2.5 HP peak motor, speeds up to 12 km/h, and a built-in laptop table. Moreover, it is perfect for multitaskers aiming to stay active. Make the most out of the Amazon Sale by buying this product at 16,499, which offers a unique blend of work and workout.

Features:

Item weight: 22000 Grams

Special feature; 2.5 - horsepower motor

Max speed: 12 km per hour

This ultra-slim walking pad from Sparnod Fitness features a 4 HP peak motor, speeds up to 12 km/h, and a foldable design that fits under beds or sofas. It also comes with Bluetooth speakers and a remote control for convenience. As an Amazon's Choice product, it offers quality assurance and is available at a competitive price.

Features:

Item weight: 33 Kilograms

Max speed: Folded: 0.8-6 Km/h, unfolded: 0.8-12 Km/h

Max user weight: 110 kg

ALSO READ: Amazon Summer Sale countdown begins! Exciting pre-deals I Up to 50% off on protein, collagen and other supplements

Welcare Maxpro Walking Pad features a 2 HP peak motor, speeds up to 8 km/h, and a spacious walking area. Its foldable design and remote control make it user-friendly. Priced at 15,999 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale, this home gym equipment is a compact and affordable option for home use.

Features:

Item weight: 27.5 Kilograms

Max speed: Wide speed range option from 1 – 8 km/h

Warranty: 1 Year Motor Warranty, 1 Year Part Warranty, Life time Frame Warranty

Designed for under-desk use, this walking pad promises to offer a 2 HP peak motor, speeds up to 8 km/h, and a sleek black design. Additionally, it is ideal for light jogging and walking while working. Amazon's ongoing sale offers this walking pad at 11,499, allowing you to enjoy significant savings.

Features:

Item weight: 18 Kilograms

Max user weight: 110 kg

Max speed: 8 km/h

A few more options for you from the Amazon Sale 2025:

Amazon Summer sale: FAQs

  • Is a treadmill good for losing weight?

    Yes, using a treadmill can be a better way to burn calories and promote weight loss. It helps you engage in cardio exercises that help you boost metabolism and reduce belly fat.

  • What is the difference between the treadmill and a walking pad?

    Walking pads are compact and foldable, which makes them perfect for limited space. On the other hand, treadmills are versatile and large, which offers a broad range of workout options.

  • Can I return products bought during the Amazon Sale?

    Yes! You can return the products, including treadmills and walking pads bought during the Amazon Summer Sale. However, it is subject to Amazon India’s return and exchange policy. So, make sure to check the guidelines before making your final decision.

  • Are there any additional discounts available on treadmills and walking pads?

    Yes! Besides the normal discounts, you can get additional bank discounts and cashbacks on a selected range of categories. Check the Amazon Sale page and avail the offers to maximise your savings.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

