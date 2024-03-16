Gobi Manchurian and cotton candy ban: Adverse effects of food colours on health

The ban on Gobi Manchurian and cotton candy by Karnataka government has shined spotlight on the harmful effects of artificial colours in food items. The decision was taken owing to the adverse health effects associated with these synthetic additives. Health Minister of the state Dinesh Gundu Rao reiterated that while ‘tartrazine’ is permissible in packaged foods within minimal quantities, its rampant use in food preparation by eateries poses significant health hazards. (Also read: Karnataka government bans Rhodamine-B food colour used in gobi manchurian) Gobi Manchurian and cotton candy ban: The pervasive use of synthetic colouring agents in processed foods has spurred investigations into potential risks and regulatory interventions.(Pinterest)

Synthetic food colours are chemicals added to the food to improve the appearance and allure of the delicacies. Some of the common food colours are tartrazine, sunset yellow, amaranth, allura red, quinoline yellow, brilliant blue and indigo carmine. It is advised to avoid dyed foods to prevent health risks be it allergic reactions or even cancer.

"Artificial colouring has seamlessly integrated into the modern food industry, elevating the visual allure of countless products. Yet, questions linger regarding its health implications. The pervasive use of synthetic colouring agents in processed foods has spurred investigations into potential risks and regulatory interventions. These colours, whether natural or synthetic, are added to food and beverages to enhance their appearance. While they tantalize the eye, their safety remains contested. Studies hint at a link between artificial colour consumption and health disorders such as hyperactivity in children, allergic reactions, and even cancer," says Charu Dua, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, Amrita Hospital Faridabad.

Harmful effects of food colouring on health

"There are detrimental effects of artificial food colouring on our health. These synthetic additives, often found in popular food items like candies, soft drinks, and packaged snacks, roadside snacks have been linked to various health issues, including hyperactivity in children, allergies, intolerance to even cancer. Just like the cautionary tale of Gobi Manchurian, where what seems delightful hides harmful consequences, these vibrant colours in our food disguise a toxic reality. It's important for consumers to be vigilant about reading labels and choosing natural alternatives to safeguard their well-being." Even consumers should consider chemical usage and mindful to choose restaurants or roadside foods," says Dr Suparna Mukherjee, Clinical Nutrition, Narayana Health City, Bangalore.

"The increasing presence of artificial food colouring in our diet is a growing concern, evident in everything from the vibrant candies and sodas we consume to the processed snacks and even some ethnic dishes like Gobi Manchurian. These synthetic hues, while visually appealing, may conceal potential health risks. The widespread application of these colours, found in baked goods, breakfast cereals, and certain packaged fruit juices, highlights the challenge consumers face in avoiding them. The case of Gobi Manchurian underscores the deceptive nature of such foods, which promise taste and visual satisfaction at the possible expense of health. Highlighting the importance of being vigilant about our food choices, it's crucial to gravitate towards natural, unprocessed options. Choosing such foods not only safeguards our health but also supports the well-being of future generations, emphasizing a holistic approach to nutrition," says Roshan Kore, Consulting Dietitian, NHSRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai.

"Excessive use of food colouring can be harmful, even within permitted limits. Unfortunately, some individuals, often lacking proper education, may not realize the risks of overusing colouring agents. In certain cases, restaurants, street food vendors, and sweet shops may resort to using industrial dyes, such as malachite green or metanil yellow, due to their affordability and accessibility. However, these substances can be highly toxic. For instance, metanil yellow ingestion has been linked to symptoms like giddiness, weakness, vomiting, and cyanosis. Similarly, lead chromate, used to colour chili powder, resulted in lead poisoning among Gurkha soldiers, causing stomach ache, nausea, constipation, and anaemia. Allergic reactions to artificial colours further underscore the importance of caution. Tartrazine (E102) and sunset yellow (E110) are among the culprits triggering adverse responses, emphasizing the need for vigilant labelling," says Dua.

Food colouring under FSSAI: Are there any restrictions on them?

As per FSSAI regulations, it is obligatory to disclose additives on food labels. These additives are listed alongside the ingredients, categorised under labels such as antioxidants, acidity regulators, emulsifiers, etc. Furthermore, the specific names of the additives or their INS/E numbers are provided. The International Numbering System (INS) assigns numbers to common additives, aiding consumers in identifying chemical additives present in packaged foods.

But why should consumers be concerned about the specific chemicals added? Isn't it enough to know if a preservative or artificial colour is present?

"For individuals sensitive to certain additives, knowing the exact chemical can be crucial. This information empowers them to avoid foods containing additives to which they are allergic. Regulatory bodies like the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) set guidelines to govern artificial colouring agents. These include the Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI) limits, ensuring safe levels of consumption over a lifetime. Moreover, the Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status identifies colours deemed safe within defined limits. Labelling regulations by FSSAI mandate clear disclosure of additives, empowering consumers to make informed choices. Declarations like "contains permitted synthetic food colour(s)" inform buyers about the presence of artificial colours," says Dua.

"Despite regulations, misuse of colours persists, sometimes with dire consequences. Instances of using industrial dyes in foods highlight the need for stringent enforcement and public awareness. These toxic additives can lead to severe health issues, including poisoning," adds Dua.