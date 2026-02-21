Gynaecologist reveals often ignored silent signs of cancer in women: From persistent fatigue to unexplained bloating

There are several subtle signs that women may dismiss. They may seem manageable, easy to overlook, or may coincide with other everyday factors such as stress, hormonal changes or fatigue.



However, the early signs of cancer are often quiet and non-specific, making them easy to ignore and endure until they become significantly disruptive and begin to affect daily functioning. Fatigue is one of the signs! (Shutterstock)

This is where awareness becomes critical. Prolonged downplaying of persistent symptoms can lead to delayed diagnosis and postponed treatment, ultimately reducing the chances of timely intervention and better health outcomes.

The women's menstrual cycle, particularly the follicular phase, ovulation, luteal phase, and menstruation, involves numerous emotional and physical changes. As a result, women tend to normalise any out-of-the-ordinary symptoms and dismiss them as routine hormonal fluctuations when they could mean something much more serious.



To understand the various subtle and persistent symptoms, we spoke with Dr Sabhyata Gupta, Chairperson, Gynaecology and GynaeOncology at Medanta, Gurugram, who also acknowledged that social conditioning often encourages women to normalise discomfort. But not all the symptoms can be normalised by saying ‘being a woman’, as ignoring early warning signs can have major consequences.

The scale of cancer in India is alarming, particularly because delayed diagnoses often worsen outcomes. “In India, one woman dies of cervical cancer every eight minutes. Each year, approximately 120,000–125,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed in India, accounting for nearly one-fifth (18–21%) of the global burden of cervical cancer," Dr Gupta said.

Most importantly, dismissing signs leads to the most grave concern: diagnosis at advanced stages, when treatment becomes more complex and outcomes significantly less favourable.



The gynaecologist noted that the symptoms often overlap with: stress, ageing, menstrual irregularities, or gastrointestinal disturbances. This can lead to reassurance and a shift in focus, causing women to delay or avoid seeking adequate medical evaluation.

Top silent signs Dr Sabhyata Gupta emphasised that the initial signs are not severe pain or any dramatic symptoms in the initial stages.“They manifest as small but persistent changes in the body,” she noted.

Here are some of the signs she listed: