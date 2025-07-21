Gynaecologist shares symptoms and causes of UTI during pregnancy: Know early warning signs, prevention tips

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) can happen to even pregnant women. Due to sudden hormonal and physical changes, pregnant women get susceptible to UTIs. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shweta Mendiratta, associate clinical director-obstetrics and gynaecology, Marengo Asia Hospital,Faridabad said, “Urinary tract infection is common during pregnancy and occurs in up to 10 percent of pregnant women. If left untreated, the infection poses a risk.” Also read | Urinary tract infections: Symptoms, lifestyle changes that can help prevent UTI Urinary tract infection is common during pregnancy.(Shutterstock)

UTI during pregnancy: Early warning signs

Pregnancy-associated UTIs are either symptomatic or, in some cases, asymptomatic. Common presentations are:

Burning micturition

Increased frequency, with minimal output

Cloudy and odorous urine

Lower abdominal pain or pelvic pain

Low-grade pyrexia (rarely)

When the infection involves the kidneys (pyelonephritis), the symptoms are more pronounced and consist of high fever, loin pain, nausea, and vomiting and must be treated immediately. Also read | UTI in women: Effective tips to deal with urinary tract infection

Know the prevention tips to avoid UTI during pregnancy.(Photo by Ashton Mullins on Unsplash)

Causes and risk factors:

Relaxation of the muscles within the urinary tract caused by hormonal fluctuations

Compression of the bladder by the expanding uterus, leading to urine retention

Presence of excess glucose in the urine, which facilitates bacterial multiplication

History of UTI, diabetes, or weakened immune system raises the risk.

Prevention tips:

UTI prevention during pregnancy is the best method to avoid complications. Some of the effective prevention methods are:

Drinking lots of water daily to flush out bacteria

Frequent urination and not holding urine

Wiping after a bowel movement from front to back

Avoiding irritating products such as douches or scented sprays

Draining the bladder prior to and after sexual intercourse

Regular prenatal check-ups typically consist of screening of the urine to detect infection early, even without symptoms.

Safe treatments during pregnancy

Once UTIs are diagnosed, treatment should be initiated early to prevent kidney infection or preterm labor. UTIs are typically treated with pregnancy-compatible antibiotics such as amoxicillin, cephalexin, or nitrofurantoin, depending on the stage of pregnancy and the causative bacteria. One must complete the antibiotic course even if symptoms resolve. Hospitalisation and intravenous antibiotics are used at times for serious and recurrent infections. Also read | Why UTIs in women increase during monsoon? Doctor shares 4 causes and tips to stay safe

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.