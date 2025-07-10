Why UTIs in women increase during monsoon? Doctor shares 4 causes and tips to stay safe

High humidity, damp clothing, and poor hygiene are key factors that can contribute to the development of infections. During the monsoon season, these conditions intensify, significantly increasing the risk of illness. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Bonam Sri Harika, consultant obstetrician, laser, laparoscopic surgeon and cosmetic gynaecologist, Apollo clinic Manikonda said, “Women are biologically predisposed to UTIs because of their short urethra and in monsoon, things can only deteriorate. But with some small adjustments, one can remain healthy and safe.” Also read | Urinary tract infections: Symptoms, lifestyle changes that can help prevent UTI The risk of UTI increases in monsoon season.(Shutterstock)

Dr Bonam Sri Harika further shared the mistakes that women make during the monsoon season, that increase the risk of UTI:

1. You are wearing wet or artificial clothes for too long

No matter whether you're left sweating or wet in non-breathable material, wetness down there is the perfect breeding ground for bacteria.

What to do instead: Change to cotton, airy underclothes and do not wear wet clothes for hours. Change at once when you get wet or sweat heavily.

UTI can be very painful.(Pexels)

2. You are not consuming adequate water

They most commonly decrease water consumption on rainy or cold days, which results in more concentrated urine, irritating the bladder and increasing the risk of infection.

What to do instead: Stay hydrated. Drink 2-3 litres of water each day to flush out bacteria and keep your urinary tract clean. Also read | UTI cases on the rise. Doctor explains it’s link with summer heat, shares prevention tips

3. You think UTIs are insignificant and put off being treated

The majority of the women present only when the burning and pain are worse. The infection may be recurrent or advanced by then.

What to do instead: Act fast. Be aware of symptoms like burning during urination, more urination than usual, or lower abdominal pain. Early treatment prevents complications.

4. You are using public toilets without adequate precautions

Regular use of public lavatories, combined with poor sanitation, makes monsoon even more unsafe in terms of infection.

What to do instead: Practice good hygiene, wipe from front to back, and use toilet seat sanitisers or disposable seat covers if you use public restrooms. Also read | UTI in women: Effective tips to deal with urinary tract infection

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.