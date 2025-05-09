UTI cases on the rise. Doctor explains it’s link with summer heat, shares prevention tips

As temperatures soar during the summer months, the risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs) also rises significantly. This seasonal surge, especially common among women and children, is becoming an increasing cause for concern. Also read | UTI and yeast infections: Causes, symptoms, treatment and all that you need to know The seasonal spike of UTI cases is becoming a serious concern. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Deepti Sureka, consultant female urologist, Asian Institue of Nephrology and Urology Hyderabad said, “Women are more susceptible to UTIs because of their anatomy — a shorter urethra and its proximity to the anus make it easier for bacteria to enter the urinary tract. Children, especially girls, are also at high risk due to underdeveloped hygiene habits, increased outdoor activity, and holding in urine for long periods during school or play.”

Summer heat and UTI: What’s the link?

"Summer heat leads to increased sweating and water loss from the body, which in turn leads to dehydration if one doesn't consume adequate fluids. When fluid intake is low, urine becomes more concentrated, creating a favorable environment for bacterial growth in the urinary tract. In summer, many people tend to drink less water either due to a busy schedule or the misconception that they are hydrating with sugary drinks or caffeinated beverages," added Dr Deepti Sureka.

UTI can be very painful.(Pexels)

Warning signs to watch out for:

Burning sensation while urinating

• Frequent urge to urinate

• Passing small amounts of urine frequently

• Cloudy or foul-smelling urine

• Lower abdominal pain or pressure

• Fever or chills (especially in children)

• Bedwetting in previously dry children

Prevention tips to follow:

Stay hydrated: Ensure at least 8-10 glasses of water daily to flush out bacteria.

2. Encourage regular bathroom breaks: Don’t let kids hold in urine for long periods.

3. Maintain personal hygiene: Teach girls to wash from front to back after using the toilet.

4. Choose cotton underwear and loose clothing: To allow ventilation and prevent moisture buildup.

5. Avoid public swimming pools without proper hygiene checks: Poorly maintained pools can harbour bacteria.

6. Urinate after intercourse: For sexually active women, this helps flush out potential bacteria.

7. Be cautious with feminine hygiene products: Avoid scented washes or sprays that can irritate the urethra.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.