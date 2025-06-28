Harvard and Stanford trained gastroenterologist reveals 4 things he never does at night as a doctor: Go to bed stressed

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and 'Harvard and Stanford trained expert', took to Instagram on June 27 to share a list of things he avoids at night for better sleep. According to Dr Sethi, by avoiding heavy meals, excessive phone use, caffeine, and stress before bedtime, you can set yourself up for better digestion, improved sleep quality, and overall well-being. Also read | Expert-backed tips on how you can get the best night's sleep Do you scroll your phone or go to bed feeling stressed? Here's why you should avoid these. (Freepik)

In his caption, he wrote, “4 things I never do at night as a doctor.” In the accompanying video, Dr Sethi shared his tips for anyone looking to prioritise their health and sleep. By incorporating these habits, you can promote a restful night's sleep and wake up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

Here's what Dr Sethi said as he shared things he 'never' does before sleeping:

1. Eat a heavy meal before bed

Explaining this, Dr Sethi said, “It disrupts digestion, spikes insulin, and messes with sleep quality. I make it a point to finish dinner at least two to three hours before sleeping.”

2. Scroll endlessly on the phone

Dr Sethi said, “Blue light wrecks melatonin production, making it harder to fall asleep. I make it a point to put my phone away an hour before bedtime.”

3. Drink caffeine late in the day

He added, “Caffeine has a half-life of approximately five to six hours. So I avoid tea or coffee at least six hours before bedtime to prevent sleep disruption.”

4. Go to bed stressed

He concluded, “Mental stress equals poor gut health. I wind down with deep breathing and yoga nidra to calm my nervous system down.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.