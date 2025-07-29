Harvard gastroenterologist explains how to get rid of leg cramps quickly: 'Sip this juice for relief within seconds'

Did you know that some people find that taking pickle juice at the onset of cramp symptoms is the most effective remedy for leg cramps? Gastroenterologist Dr Trisha Pasricha, the Ask a Doctor columnist for The Washington Post, explained in a July 17, 2023 article that ‘studies suggest taking a sip of pickle juice may quickly bring relief for leg cramps’. Also read | Easy home remedies to avoid leg cramps If you experience frequent or severe leg cramps, consult with a healthcare professional for personalized advice.(Freepik)

1 tablespoon of pickle juice works within seconds

Dr Pasricha, a physician and instructor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, explained what causes causes leg cramps, and what you can do to alleviate them. She wrote, “Evidence on how best to treat leg cramps is weak. But after reviewing the state of the medical literature, I often recommend trying two simple solutions: gently stretch the muscle or take a sip of pickle juice. For cramping, athletes have long sworn by pickle juice (strained from jars of dill or kosher pickles) and other acidic substances such as mustard or apple cider vinegar.”

She added, “Experimental data in healthy college-aged men suggests that pickle juice inhibits muscle cramps through a reflex involving a nerve in our throats. It’s why a tablespoon of pickle brine hitting the back of the throat seemed to bring relief within seconds. Pickle juice may also work for cramps that aren’t induced by exercise. A randomised controlled trial published last year found that a sip of pickle juice reduced muscle cramp intensity in patients with cirrhosis.”

Don't overdo it though

Dr Pasricha shared that researchers believe this improvement is due to a similar reflex that occurs almost immediately rather than by how pickle juice is metabolised by the gut. She added that more rigorous research is needed on pickle juice’s effect on muscle cramps. This strategy might be less helpful for people whose leg cramps are rare or disappear on their own too quickly to justify keeping pickle juice handy, but ‘it’s safe and cheap enough’ that she’d feel comfortable recommending it to anyone, the doctor added.

“Remember: No need to overdo it. 'A sip is all it takes. We’re not telling people to chug pickle juice,' said Elliot Tapper, a hepatologist at the University of Michigan and the 2022 study’s lead author,” Dr Pasricha further said.

She also shared some tips for preventing leg cramps, saying 'doctors often suggest a trial-and-error approach for preventing leg cramps, including a few weeks of daily calf and hamstring stretching (which might reduce the severity, although not necessarily the frequency of nocturnal leg cramps), a stint of magnesium (although a recent meta-analysis found that this probably does very little) or a sprinkle of vitamin B complex (which showed promise in a small study from the 1990s)'.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.