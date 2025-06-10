Harvard gastroenterologist shares worst foods that could raise your cancer risk: Here’s what to avoid

While no single food directly causes cancer, certain dietary choices can significantly increase the risk. Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford University, highlighted this in a June 9 Instagram post, where he revealed what he considers the worst food for cancer risk. (Also read: Gastroenterologist shares 7 common everyday habits that could be silently ruining your gut health ) Common foods like processed meats, sugary drinks, and fried items are linked to increased cancer risk.(Pixabay)

"Did you know that some of the most common everyday foods are scientifically linked to increased cancer risk? Here are some major food culprits that you must reduce or eliminate from your diet, especially if you’re serious about long-term health," Dr Sethi wrote in the caption. Let’s take a closer look at what he recommends:

Worst food for overall cancer risk: Ultra-processed meats

These include items like sausages, hot dogs, bacon, and deli meats. Rich in preservatives and additives like nitrates and nitrites, they have been classified as Group 1 carcinogens by the World Health Organisation, the same category as tobacco.

Worst food for cancer progression: Sugary drinks

Regular consumption of sodas, energy drinks, and sweetened beverages can spike insulin levels, lead to weight gain, and increase inflammation, all of which are known to support cancer cell growth and progression.

Worst food for inflammation: Deep-fried foods

Foods that are deep-fried in reused or heavily processed oils produce harmful compounds like acrylamide and trans fats. These not only promote inflammation but also create oxidative stress in the body, both linked to higher cancer risk.

Worst food for DNA damage: Charred or burnt meats

Cooking meats at high temperatures, especially over an open flame, can create carcinogenic compounds such as heterocyclic amines (HCAs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), which have been shown to damage DNA and potentially trigger cancerous mutations.

Worst food for hormone-related cancers: Alcohol

Even moderate alcohol intake has been linked to an increased risk of breast, liver, and colorectal cancers. Alcohol can disrupt hormone levels, particularly estrogen, and also produce a toxic byproduct called acetaldehyde, which damages DNA.

Worst food for chronic inflammation: Ultra-processed foods

Packaged snacks, ready-to-eat meals, instant noodles, and sugary cereals often contain high levels of refined carbohydrates, added sugars, and industrial seed oils. These ingredients can drive systemic inflammation, which is a known precursor to many chronic illnesses, including cancer.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.