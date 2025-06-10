Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Harvard gastroenterologist shares worst foods that could raise your cancer risk: Here’s what to avoid

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Jun 10, 2025 10:47 AM IST

 Dr. Saurabh Sethi shares the worst everyday foods linked to cancer risk, from processed meats to sugary drinks and why they should be avoided.

While no single food directly causes cancer, certain dietary choices can significantly increase the risk. Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford University, highlighted this in a June 9 Instagram post, where he revealed what he considers the worst food for cancer risk. (Also read: Gastroenterologist shares 7 common everyday habits that could be silently ruining your gut health )

Common foods like processed meats, sugary drinks, and fried items are linked to increased cancer risk.(Pixabay)
Common foods like processed meats, sugary drinks, and fried items are linked to increased cancer risk.(Pixabay)

"Did you know that some of the most common everyday foods are scientifically linked to increased cancer risk? Here are some major food culprits that you must reduce or eliminate from your diet, especially if you’re serious about long-term health," Dr Sethi wrote in the caption. Let’s take a closer look at what he recommends:

Worst food for overall cancer risk: Ultra-processed meats

These include items like sausages, hot dogs, bacon, and deli meats. Rich in preservatives and additives like nitrates and nitrites, they have been classified as Group 1 carcinogens by the World Health Organisation, the same category as tobacco.

Worst food for cancer progression: Sugary drinks

Regular consumption of sodas, energy drinks, and sweetened beverages can spike insulin levels, lead to weight gain, and increase inflammation, all of which are known to support cancer cell growth and progression.

Worst food for inflammation: Deep-fried foods

Foods that are deep-fried in reused or heavily processed oils produce harmful compounds like acrylamide and trans fats. These not only promote inflammation but also create oxidative stress in the body, both linked to higher cancer risk.

Worst food for DNA damage: Charred or burnt meats

Cooking meats at high temperatures, especially over an open flame, can create carcinogenic compounds such as heterocyclic amines (HCAs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), which have been shown to damage DNA and potentially trigger cancerous mutations.

Worst food for hormone-related cancers: Alcohol

Even moderate alcohol intake has been linked to an increased risk of breast, liver, and colorectal cancers. Alcohol can disrupt hormone levels, particularly estrogen, and also produce a toxic byproduct called acetaldehyde, which damages DNA.

Worst food for chronic inflammation: Ultra-processed foods

Packaged snacks, ready-to-eat meals, instant noodles, and sugary cereals often contain high levels of refined carbohydrates, added sugars, and industrial seed oils. These ingredients can drive systemic inflammation, which is a known precursor to many chronic illnesses, including cancer.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Harvard gastroenterologist shares worst foods that could raise your cancer risk: Here’s what to avoid
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On