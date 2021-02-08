IND USA
Losing weight has never been so easy.(Shutterstock)
health

Hate burpees? Then try this cardio move to burn more calories just as fast

Burpees is not the only secret to weight loss. There are many other weight loss exercises that can get the job done.
By Nikita Bhardwaj | HealthShots
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:00 PM IST

Try and Google the best exercises for weight loss, and you are sure to find burpees at the top of every list. Without a doubt, it is one of the best weight loss exercises but just because it is hard to do, many people restrain themselves from going for it. So, what’s the next best thing that you can do to lose weight? 

Well, this one doesn’t really have a name but it’s a move that is similar to burpees, but needs less hard work. But the good news is it burns more calories than a burpee – we like to call it a stepper jack.

Basically, it is a stepper exercise that is more beneficial than burpees. That’s because it:

burns more calories

works on your lower abs

helps in toning your inner thighs

And lastly, it is an even better cardio than running

HERE’S HOW YOU CAN DO A STEPPER JACK

1. Take a stepper and place it vertically in front of you.

2. Now jump on the stepper, and then jump sideways in a way that the stepper is in the middle of both your legs. So, one leg would be on the right, and the other on the left of the stepper, and the stepper will be at the centre of both your legs.

3. Now bring your legs backward, lean on the stepper, and hold the stepper with your palms. Keep your legs straight.

4. Again with a jump, bring your legs on each side of the stepper. Jump on the stepper and then jump on the ground.

Now, repeat this move as fast as you can. Do 25 reps and five such sets to feel the burn.

IT’S NOT AT ALL A HARD MOVE BUT A SMART MOVE

You have to be very smart about choosing your weight loss exercises. Doing the same move over and over will bring stagnation and after sometime, you see no weight loss happening. Therefore, it is very important that every week you pick a cardio move, benefit from it, and then hop on to the next move.

Another misconception we have about cardio moves is that the harder it is, the more effective it will be. The truth is if you are not doing the move properly, then it will never give you what you are actually looking for. So, if you can’t pull off burpees, but are still at it, then there’s no point, because it won’t be as effective.


This stepper jack move will not just help you build your stamina but will also bestow you with the agility that you can use for other exercises that you refrain from doing. It will help in opening up your muscles, so that you can perfect the moves that you were unable to do.

Try this exercise for a month, and see how many burpees you can pull off after doing this.

