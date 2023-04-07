Be it high-bush or wild blueberries, the fruit never ceases to surprise with delectable taste, lightness and incredible health benefits. Blueberries are beneficial, particularly for women who commonly have a shortage of nutrients and vitamins as they age.

Health experts on why blueberries are essential in a women's diet (Photo by Pixabay)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Meenakshi Mohanty, Fitness Expert, shared, “Blueberries are low-calorie and nutrient-dense, providing Vitamin C-rich, antioxidant, and fibrous nutrition. They fight against oxidative cell damage, protecting from aging, cancer, diabetes and a range of other conditions. Cardiovascular diseases are directly linked to abnormal blood pressure, and blueberries have been shown to help in reducing high blood pressure. The fruit further provides a reduction in muscle damage from excessive exercise and can be a great source of energy for fitness enthusiasts during the summer. Moreover, the antioxidant properties may even lead to better brain functioning, directly delaying mental decline. Such qualities make blueberries essential for people’s diets.”

Dt Nisha Bajaj, Senior Gut Health Expert at CDE, revealed, “They are hormone-balancing foods that are dense in beneficial nutrients and contain high levels of vitamin C, which is essential in regulating progesterone levels, particularly during the luteal or premenstrual phase. Consuming more berries before your period may ease your PMS by balancing your progesterone level. They are rich in natural antioxidants and anti-inflammatory phytonutrients, which could potentially enhance fertility in women.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She highlighted, “The higher the consumption of antioxidants through diet, the more significant the decrease in hot flashes, perspiration, insomnia, uneasiness, fatigue, and mental health problems encountered during menopause. It has been found to aid in care against breast & cervical cancer. This can be attributed to the presence of substances like anthocyanins and flavonoids that aid in diminishing inflammation, shielding cells from DNA damage that results in cancer, and halting the multiplication of malignant cells.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Shubha Rawal, Director of Sourcing and Marketing at IG International, emphasised, “While blueberries are beneficial for everyone, they can be particularly beneficial for women due to their antioxidant content, fiber, and nutrient density, whose deficiencies grow as women age. Blueberries are known to lessen the chance of acquiring a UTI and slow down signs of aging. The high antioxidant, specifically anthocyanin content of blueberries can also help to protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals and UV radiation. Blueberries are low in calories and high in nutrients, making them a great choice for women who are trying to maintain a healthy weight. Blueberries are a good source of fiber, essential for maintaining digestive health and preventing constipation, which is more common in women than in men.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}