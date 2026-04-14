Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience explains why getting early morning sunlight is important for overall health

Waking up early has long been considered a healthy habit – and for good reason. Stepping outside in the soft glow of the morning sun is widely regarded as a simple yet powerful ritual that can positively influence both physical and mental wellbeing. From boosting mood and energy levels to supporting the body’s natural rhythms, this small shift in your routine can set the tone for a healthier, more balanced day.

Read more to find out why getting early morning sunlight is a good habit.(Unsplash)

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Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, is drawing attention to the wide-ranging physical and mental health benefits of early morning sunlight. In an Instagram video shared on April 13, he highlights the importance of stepping outside into the morning sun, calling it one of the simplest yet most powerful habits for supporting overall health and wellbeing.

Resets circadian rhythm

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr London, exposure to low-angle morning sunlight plays a key role in resetting your sleep-wake cycle, signalling to the brain that it’s time to be awake and alert. This early light exposure triggers a cascade of physiological responses essential for optimal functioning throughout the day, while also helping regulate melatonin production – ensuring your body can wind down naturally and fall asleep more easily at night. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr London, exposure to low-angle morning sunlight plays a key role in resetting your sleep-wake cycle, signalling to the brain that it’s time to be awake and alert. This early light exposure triggers a cascade of physiological responses essential for optimal functioning throughout the day, while also helping regulate melatonin production – ensuring your body can wind down naturally and fall asleep more easily at night. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The heart surgeon explains, “Low angle early morning sunlight helps to set your circadian rhythm. Not only setting off a cascade of signals of when to wake up, but setting the time later in the day when melatonin gets released so you can fall asleep.” Supports mental health {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The heart surgeon explains, “Low angle early morning sunlight helps to set your circadian rhythm. Not only setting off a cascade of signals of when to wake up, but setting the time later in the day when melatonin gets released so you can fall asleep.” Supports mental health {{/usCountry}}

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Dr London emphasises that early morning sunlight is a well-established contributor to mental wellbeing, sharper alertness, and even metabolic health. By helping regulate key hormones such as serotonin and cortisol, it supports a more balanced mood while keeping energy levels stable and sustained throughout the day.

He points out, “Getting outside in the morning is one of the best things you can do for your mental health, metabolism, and mood – it boosts serotonin, regulates cortisol, and keeps your energy steady all day.”

A slow start to the day

Beyond the physical and mental health benefits, waking up early offers a gentler, more intentional start to the day. Instead of jolting straight into a rush, it allows you to ease into your morning – stepping outside, soaking in your surroundings, and taking a quiet moment to breathe, reflect, and reset before the demands of the day begin.

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Dr London notes, “It's just a great way to start the day. Quiet time. Listen to the world wake up. It sets the tone for the rest of the day. Now, look, I understand that with varied and busy schedules, it can be tough, but even getting outside a few times a week makes a difference.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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