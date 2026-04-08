Modern medicine can save your life from danger, but can it truly heal you? Heart surgeon explains its limitations
While modern medicine has the power to treat almost all illnesses, even life-threatening ones, Dr London explains why physicians can only do so much.
Modern medicine has transformed survival itself – turning once-fatal conditions into second chances, and pulling even critically ill patients back from the brink through remarkable advances in technology and treatment. Yet, as powerful as it is, its role has limits. While medicine can eliminate disease, stabilise the body, and save lives, it cannot automatically make you healthy. The habits that shape your wellbeing – what you eat, how you move, how you rest – remain beyond its reach, quietly determining whether healing truly lasts.
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Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of experience, is shedding light on an often-overlooked truth about modern medicine. In an Instagram video shared on April 7, the heart surgeon delivers a hard-hitting message: while doctors can save your life and pull you out of critical situations, they cannot do the deeper work of healing you.
Doctors can save lives
Dr London delivers a stark but necessary reality check: while modern medicine can be life-saving – correcting what has gone wrong within the body – its scope often ends there. The heart surgeon highlights that doctors are highly skilled at treating acute conditions such as heart attacks, strokes, and other advanced illnesses.
However, even when symptoms are managed effectively, medicine alone cannot always address why the disease developed in the first place. The underlying causes – the lifestyle patterns, environmental factors, and long-term imbalances – often remain beyond its direct control.
Dr London explains, “Medicine can save you, but it can't heal you. I saw a video recently, and this quote hit home. You know, I've had the privilege as a heart surgeon over many years to save lives. And this truly matters. It's the critical role of modern medicine. And we're really good at treating the endgame. Heart attack, stroke, advanced illness. We're very good at treating symptoms, but historically, where we fall short is not focusing on why the patient got the disease in the first place.”
Why can’t doctors heal you?
While modern medicine excels at managing the endgame and pulling you out of immediate danger, Dr London stresses that it cannot heal you from within. Physicians can guide you through a diagnosis, prescribe medication, and perform life-saving procedures – but their role has its limits. The deeper work of healing, he explains, ultimately lies with the individual.
The heart surgeon points out that doctors cannot compel you to eat well, exercise regularly, prioritise sleep, or stay mindful of your daily habits – yet these very factors often sit at the root of most illnesses. True recovery, he emphasises, is not just about medical intervention but about the choices you make every day. In the end, the power to rebuild and sustain your health rests with you.
The heart surgeon explains, “As physicians, we can only go so far. I can counsel, educate, prescribe medications, and perform surgery. But I can't do the work for you. I can't monitor what you're eating, make sure you go to the gym, and make certain that you're prioritising sleep and recovery. Only you can do that. This isn't a burden. This is power. Because medicine can save you, but it can't heal you. Only you can. And it's truly in the small choices that you make every day where the healing truly begins.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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