‘Isme sunlight bhi aati hai’ apartment in Bengaluru commands a rent of ₹80,000 per month, sparks online debate

A post on X has reignited the debate over soaring rents in Bengaluru after a tenant said she was told by a broker that, “Ma’am, is room me sunlight bhi aati hai — so the rent is ₹80,000.” An ₹80,000-a-month Bengaluru rental, reportedly justified by access to sunlight, has triggered an online debate, dividing users over rising housing premiums. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels )

The comment drew sharp reactions online. Many users scoffed at the suggestion that natural light alone could justify such a high rent, with one remarking that in Bengaluru, even a balcony could take the price up to ₹1 lakh a month. Another noted that during the monsoon “the sun barely makes an appearance,” joking that tenants should ask for a seasonal rebate.

However, some users defended the premium, arguing that sunlight and cross-ventilation are among the most prized features in a home. While other amenities can be accessed elsewhere, they pointed out, natural light and fresh air are irreplaceable once indoors.

While some real estate experts dismiss such claims as mere broker hype, others see them as part of a broader trend: in established micro-markets, rising rents now factor in quality-of-life elements, which are increasingly being capitalised to justify higher monthly rentals.

“I didn’t take it seriously at first. Sounded exaggerated. But out of curiosity, I opened up rental platforms. And guess what? There are actually multiple listings around ₹75K– ₹97K in HSR.

Now, I don’t know if those are the same flats mentioned in the post. But the pricing is very real.

And honestly? The flats looked… mid. Not luxury-luxury,” one of the users said, referring to the situation.”

The user questioned whether rental pricing logic is being stretched simply because there is always someone willing to pay. He said that when even mid-tier apartments in non-prime, interior locations start quoting rents of around ₹80,000, it inevitably “makes one pause.”



Also Read: Vanishing balconies in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru: Here’s why urban homes are forced to shrink open spaces

Sunlight, balconies and the premium effect Several commenters mocked the idea that natural light could justify such a steep rent, with one quipping that in the city, a balcony alone could push the price to ₹1 lakh a month. Another noted that during the monsoon, “the sun hardly shows up,” suggesting tenants should ask for a seasonal discount.

However, many defended the pricing logic. One user wrote that sunlight and cross-ventilation are among the most highly valued features in a home, adding that while amenities can be accessed outside, “you cannot take the house outside.” For tenants prioritising comfort and health, these factors materially influence decision-making.

A former renter shared that they once paid ₹42,000 for a 2BHK in HSR Layout that “never saw sunlight,” before relocating to Noida, where ₹40,000 secures a larger apartment in a gated society.



Also Read: Bengaluru homebuying dilemma: ₹2.8 lakh monthly income yet ₹1–1.5 crore apartment feels out of reach

How elevation and orientation translate into rental premiums Brokers in Bengaluru say that even within the same residential building, monthly rents can vary sharply by floor level, a factor that tenants increasingly place a premium on.

In many mid-segment projects, ground-floor units may lease for ₹48,000– ₹50,000 per month, while identical configurations on the fourth floor or higher can command ₹50,000– ₹60,000. The premium, typically in the range of 10–15%, is attributed to better cross-ventilation, improved sunlight exposure and unobstructed views, Sunil Singh of Realty Corp said.

“Higher floors generally fetch more rent because of ventilation, sunlight and views. The difference is usually around 10–15% within the same building,” he said.

However, when apartments are located on the same floor, the variation tends to be marginal and driven more by layout positioning than elevation, Singh said.

In low-rise buildings with three units per floor, for instance, side-facing apartments that receive adequate daylight and airflow may be priced around ₹32,000 per month. In contrast, middle units with restricted light and ventilation often see only slight pricing adjustments depending on demand conditions, local brokers said.

Experts note that while floor height and orientation influence rental outcomes, the scale of the premium ultimately depends on micro-market demand, building amenities and broader supply constraints.



(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them)