Your 20s are often a time for exploration, setting goals and building a foundation for the future and this includes your health and well-being. Understanding your fertility score can be an empowering step, and the Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH) test can provide valuable insights. Exploring fertility in your 20s: Importance of AMH testing in knowing your fertility score (Image by Freepik)

What is AMH and Why Does it Matter?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sushruta Mokadam, Consultant Obstetrician at Motherhood Hospital at Pune's Kharadi, shared, “Think of your ovaries as a library of eggs. AMH, produced by these developing eggs (follicles), acts like a librarian, keeping track of the remaining collection. Higher AMH levels generally indicate a larger pool of eggs, while lower levels suggest a smaller reserve. While AMH naturally declines with age, some women in their 20s might have surprisingly low levels, potentially impacting their future fertility.”

Why Get Tested for AMH in Your 20s?

Dr Sushruta Mokadam suggested knowing your AMH level in your 20s as it offers several benefits -

Empowerment: Understanding your fertility potential allows you to make informed decisions about your future family planning. Early Intervention: If AMH levels are low, it can highlight the need for further investigation or potential proactive measures to support your overall reproductive health. Peace of Mind: Knowing your AMH baseline can give you peace of mind, especially if you plan to delay childbearing.

What Can Affect AMH Levels in Your 20s?

According to Dr Sushruta Mokadam, several factors can contribute to lower AMH in younger women -

Diet: A diet heavy in processed foods, sugary drinks, and unhealthy fats can disrupt hormonal balance, potentially impacting AMH. Underlying Conditions: Certain health issues like ovarian cysts, endometriosis, or a history of ovarian surgery can affect AMH production. Genetics: Like other traits, AMH levels can be influenced by your genes. Stress: Chronic stress can wreak havoc on your hormones, including AMH. High levels of stress hormones can suppress AMH production. Autoimmune Diseases: These conditions can sometimes affect the ovaries and AMH levels.

Can You Improve Your AMH Levels?

While there's no guaranteed way to directly increase AMH, certain lifestyle changes can support overall hormonal health and potentially improve your fertility potential. Dr Sushruta Mokadam recommended some tips -

Balanced Diet: Nourish your body with a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein. Include antioxidants like berries and foods rich in Vitamin D, which have been linked to improved fertility outcomes. Consider incorporating healthy fats like avocado for hormonal balance. Reduce Processed Foods: Limit sugary drinks, processed foods, and unhealthy fats. These can disrupt your hormone balance and potentially lower AMH. Manage Stress: Practice stress-reduction techniques like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises. Reducing stress can create a more favorable hormonal environment. Regular Exercise: Moderate exercise can improve overall health and potentially regulate your menstrual cycle, which can be a positive sign for fertility. Consult a Doctor: If you're considering getting tested for AMH or have concerns about your fertility, seek professional guidance. Your doctor can assess your individual situation, recommend tests, and discuss potential options if needed. There might be underlying issues requiring medical intervention.

Dr Sushruta Mokadam concluded, “AMH is just one indicator of fertility. A healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet, stress management, and regular exercise can significantly improve your overall well-being and potentially create a more favorable environment for future conception. Don't hesitate to discuss your concerns with a healthcare professional for personalized advice and support on your wellness journey.”