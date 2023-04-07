Nutritionist on the right way to drink water for better digestion

Drinking sufficient amount of water can help break down food and aid in absorption of nutrients, facilitating better digestion. Good hydration is thus the key to maintaining well-being as without water one may develop a range of digestive issues from constipation to bloating. While hydration is important for digestion, drinking water the wrong way, can aggravate gut health issues. Having water with meals in right amount can aid digestion, but excessive intake with food can be problematic. Apart from water, there are a variety of hydrating foods one can have from juicy fruits, vegetables, yoghurt, buttermilk, juices that can help prevent dehydration. (Also read: Best and worst foods for digestion) Set a good example: Lead by example and make sure you're drinking enough water too. Kids are more likely to follow suit if they see their parents drinking water regularly.(Unsplash)

"Hydration is crucial for maintaining good health and well-being. It plays a vital role in regulating body temperature, lubricating joints, transporting nutrients, and removing waste from the body. Additionally, drinking enough water can help support healthy digestion," says Nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor in her recent Instagram post.

"Digestion is the process by which your body breaks down food into its component parts, which can then be absorbed and utilised by the body. When you eat, your body secretes digestive enzymes and other fluids that help break down food and move it through the digestive tract," she adds.

However, if you're not properly hydrated, your body may not produce enough digestive fluids to break down food effectively. This can lead to a range of digestive issues, including constipation, bloating, and abdominal pain.

"Consuming water-rich fruits such as watermelon, strawberries, oranges, and grapefruit are not only delicious but also rich in water, vitamins, and fibre, making them an excellent addition to your diet can help you stay hydrated while also promoting regularity and supporting healthy digestion," suggests Kapoor.

So, if you're looking to support healthy digestion, make note of the above mentioned 3 tips in your day-to-day life, as suggested by Kapoor:

1. Do not chug your water

Your body can only process a limited amount of water at a time. So, if you are chugging tons of water at once, your body won't be able to absorb the water as well.

2. Do not drink tonnes of water with meals

Drinking tonnes of water during your meals can dilute your stomach acid which is very important for digestion. So, try to limit your water 30 minutes before and 30 minutes after meals.

3. Add sea salt to your water

Sea salt contains dozens of minerals including the electrolytes that help you better absorb and utilize the water you drink.

