IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Here's what matters for mental health of ethnic diverse youth as per youngsters
Here's what matters for mental health of ethnic diverse youth as per young adults(Photo by Rima Kruciene on Unsplash)
Here's what matters for mental health of ethnic diverse youth as per young adults(Photo by Rima Kruciene on Unsplash)
health

Here's what matters for mental health of ethnic diverse youth as per youngsters

A new study identifies the assets and risks of ethnic diverse youths' mental health as they transition to emerging adults
READ FULL STORY
ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:15 AM IST

A study in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (JAACAP), reports on the young adult assessment of the now 20-year longitudinal Boricua Youth Study (BYS), a large cohort that brings much-needed insight about development and mental health of children from a diverse ethnic background growing up in disadvantaged contexts.

The results of the study were published by Elsevier in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

The present article, with its companion report on the prevalence of conditions and associated factors, provides an update on the study's fourth wave, which follows-up two probability-based population samples of children of Puerto Rican heritage. Unique to the study is its two-site design, which allows for comparison of a single ethnic group in two contexts: one in which the group is an ethnic minority living in a disadvantaged area (South Bronx, NY); and another where though challenges are many, children do not grow up being part of an ethnic minority group (San Juan, Puerto Rico).

"The BYS provides a unique opportunity to understand developmental processes relevant to young adults who are not easily included in clinical, school, internet or telephone-based studies," said lead author Cristiane Duarte, PhD, MPH, Ruane Professor at the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Columbia University, New York. "By focusing on an underserved ethnic group (Puerto Ricans), whose risk for future psychiatric disorders has been well documented in the USA, we add relevant information to a rich tradition of population-based longitudinal studies that have informed our knowledge of developmental psychopathology."

Children have been followed since the year 2000 when the original 2,491 participants were between the ages of 5 to 13 years old. Young adults were re-assessed on average 11.3 years after the last study contact, with retention of more than 80 per cent of the original sample. The current article presents the cohort composition during young adulthood as it pertains to survival, mobility, parental involvement and other parameters that are crucial to the understanding of developmental psychopathology processes but are not frequently captured by more selective studies.

Hoping to help advance the field, the paper also provides detailed descriptions of methods and measures used, plus strategies utilized to engage and retain a low-income ethnically diverse cohort. The main aim of the first three waves of the study, initiated by Drs. Bird and Canino at the turn of the 21st century were to investigate development, specifically related to antisocial behaviours at the two study sites.

Co-author Glorisa Canino, PhD, Professor at the Department of Psychiatry, University of Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico, said: "The study included the ascertainment of a wide array of putative risk factors that could be related to differences across contexts. After the completion of the first three waves, the question remained as to whether similar patterns observed in childhood would persist into late adolescence and early adulthood."

The risks threatening the positive development of Puerto Rican youth and other diverse racial/ethnic youth, living in disadvantaged contexts, are now likely being compounded by a number of relevant factors. These include the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on underserved racial/ethnic minorities; a prolonged economic depression; and a recent major natural disaster (Hurricane Maria) together with the long-term experiences of discrimination and structural racism that have afflicted these same families for centuries.

The BYS gathers data from childhood through young adulthood on areas such as family relationships, cultural stress and psychiatric disorders, with the addition of domains specific to late adolescence and young adulthood (e.g., sexual risk behaviours, substance use, and financial independence). As such, the study is poised to answer questions that are important to the lived experiences of this ethnic group as they might pertain to mental health and has the capacity to assess the role of context and gender in these associations.

"This study is distinctive and even more relevant today as we unpack the role of minority status in the development of Latinx youth," said co-author Margarita Alegria, PhD Professor, Harvard University. "This represents a unique opportunity to identify the assets and risks of Latinx youths' mental health as they transition to emerging adults."

Of note, currently, Hector Bird, MD, study co-author states, "The retention of over 80 per cent of a sample of children, now young adults, seen more than ten years after the last encounter, has been remarkable. We sincerely hope that the current readers and those of years to come will benefit from the results of this work both in informing epidemiologic methodology as well as from the implications of the findings for the mental health of Puerto Rican and other ethnic groups."

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mental health youngsters ethnic psychiatry
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Here's what matters for mental health of ethnic diverse youth as per young adults(Photo by Rima Kruciene on Unsplash)
Here's what matters for mental health of ethnic diverse youth as per young adults(Photo by Rima Kruciene on Unsplash)
health

Here's what matters for mental health of ethnic diverse youth as per youngsters

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:15 AM IST
A new study identifies the assets and risks of ethnic diverse youths' mental health as they transition to emerging adults
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidharth Malhotra flaunts incredible body strength as he 'hang's out' on MM set(Instagram/sidmalhotra)
Sidharth Malhotra flaunts incredible body strength as he 'hang's out' on MM set(Instagram/sidmalhotra)
health

Sidharth Malhotra flaunts incredible body strength as he 'hang's out' on MM set

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:30 AM IST
  • Sidharth Malhotra gives fans a glimpse of his intense core and shoulder strengthening workout on Mission Majnu set and that is all the motivation we need to go out on our daily walk in the hope of spotting him hanging upside down on gymnastic rings from a tree. Read benefits of the exercise here
READ FULL STORY
Close
Age with grace, not in haste
Age with grace, not in haste
health

Age with grace, not in haste

By Swati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Skin and hair are a mirror to what’s going on inside, and the impact of the surroundings one is exposed to. Changing climatic conditions, the degrading quality of produce, and even poor dietary habits, affect the way we look and feel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhagyashree shows how to work on core strength with stability ball knee tucks(Instagram/bhagyashree.online)
Bhagyashree shows how to work on core strength with stability ball knee tucks(Instagram/bhagyashree.online)
health

Bhagyashree shows how to work on core strength with stability ball knee tucks

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:44 PM IST
  • Looking to get some fast, intense cardio benefits? Learn from Bhagyashree as she shows a killer way to work on your core, strengthen your legs and flatten your belly with stability ball knee tucks or stability ball reverse curls | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how coronavirus pandemic has negatively impacted teens' mental health

ANI, Michigan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:24 PM IST
Forty-six per cent of parents say their teen has shown signs of a new or worsening mental health condition since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to a new poll.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

WHO urges healthworkers to allow lifesaving mother-baby contact

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Thousands of neonatal healthcare workers are not allowing mothers with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 infections to have skin-to-skin contact with their newborns, and nearly a quarter of those surveyed are not allowing breastfeeding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how exercise during pregnancy saves kids from health problems as adults

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:12 PM IST
Exercising during pregnancy may let women significantly reduce their children's chances of developing diabetes and other metabolic diseases later in life, new research suggests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakul Preet Singh serves perfect fitspiration to ‘kick a**’ of Tuesday blues(Instagram/rakulpreet)
Rakul Preet Singh serves perfect fitspiration to ‘kick a**’ of Tuesday blues(Instagram/rakulpreet)
health

Rakul Preet Singh serves perfect fitspiration to ‘kick a**’ of Tuesday blues

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:15 PM IST
  • Rakul Preet Singh gets full body workout done right with kickboxing and we too are inspired to land a few kicks and pack a few punches on our Tuesday blues | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here's how brain learns from subconscious stimuli(Photo by Bret Kavanaugh on Unsplash)
Here's how brain learns from subconscious stimuli(Photo by Bret Kavanaugh on Unsplash)
health

Here's how brain learns from subconscious stimuli

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:34 AM IST
A new study uncovers for the first time what happens in brain when it learns from the subconscious visual stimuli, researchers call the insight useful in situations such as trauma, ageing or oncological problems
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers discover a good target for tumour therapies to prevent metastasis(Twitter/ClinicalOMICs)
Researchers discover a good target for tumour therapies to prevent metastasis(Twitter/ClinicalOMICs)
health

Researchers discover a good target for tumour therapies to prevent metastasis

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:24 AM IST
Study claims that the protective membrane around tumours may be a good target for therapies to prevent metastasis. Here's how
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora's workout video of nailing a Tripod Headstand stuns Katrina Kaif(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
Malaika Arora's workout video of nailing a Tripod Headstand stuns Katrina Kaif(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
health

Malaika Arora's workout video of nailing a Tripod Headstand stuns Katrina Kaif

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:19 AM IST
  • Let fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora’s video on ‘drill to achieve a Tripod Headstand’ be enough workout motivation for you to hit the grind this Tuesday | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
The research was published today in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal. While depression may occur during beta-blocker therapy, the research suggests beta-blockers are not the likely cause.(Unsplash)
The research was published today in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal. While depression may occur during beta-blocker therapy, the research suggests beta-blockers are not the likely cause.(Unsplash)
health

Study reveals beta-blockers not likely to cause depression

ANI, Dallas [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:06 PM IST
Beta-blockers (medications that reduce your blood pressure) treat various cardiovascular diseases and were not more likely to cause depression compared to other similar treatments, according to new research.
READ FULL STORY
Close
However, the research published in Canadian Medical Association Journal found that the gap in mortality risk among men and women varied across countries.(Unsplash)
However, the research published in Canadian Medical Association Journal found that the gap in mortality risk among men and women varied across countries.(Unsplash)
health

Risk of early death for men 60 per cent higher than for women, study finds

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Men aged 50 years and above may have a significantly higher risk of death than women of the same age group, partly due heavier rates of smoking and heart disease in men, according to a large study of people in 28 countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Our findings suggest a gender gap in the first evaluation of chest pain, with the likelihood of heart attack being underestimated in women," said study author Dr Gemma Martinez-Nadal of the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona, Spain.(Pixabay)
"Our findings suggest a gender gap in the first evaluation of chest pain, with the likelihood of heart attack being underestimated in women," said study author Dr Gemma Martinez-Nadal of the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona, Spain.(Pixabay)
health

Heart attack cases reported more frequently in women than men: Study

ANI, Washington Dc [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:39 PM IST
A recent study presented at ESC Acute Cardiovascular Care 2021 found that chest pain is misdiagnosed in women more frequently than in men. The research likewise found that ladies with chest torment were more probable than men to stand by more than 12 hours prior to looking for clinical assistance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milind Soman does handstand in new video(Instagram/ milindrunning)
Milind Soman does handstand in new video(Instagram/ milindrunning)
health

Kick away your Monday blues Milind Soman style - with handstands

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 02:49 PM IST
  • Milind Soman recently shared a clip that shows the fitness enthusiast nailing a handstand with the utmost ease. Doing handstands are extremely beneficial for your body and this clip by the actor is inspiring us to give it a try.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP