Highly mutated Covid variant BA 2.86 causes concern; know about symptoms, possibility of a new wave from experts

After a lull, surge of new Covid strains in UK, China and other countries has been making news. After WHO declared new Covid strain EG.5 or Eris that's increasing the caseload in UK as variant of interest, yet another Covid strain called BA 2.86 that was first detected on July 24 has been classified as 'variant under monitoring; on August 17. BA 2.86 is mainly causing a spike in infections in Denmark, Israel and US; its symptoms are more or less similar to previous Covid strains. The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has confirmed it is closely monitoring the variant. The new lineage has as many as 36 mutations from the currently-dominant Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5. The massive number of mutations has left the experts concerned about a bigger spike in cases compared to previous waves. (Also read: New Covid variant EG.5: Symptoms to transmissibility; 7 things to know about Omicron subvariant Eris) BA 2.86: The new lineage has as many as 36 mutations from the currently-dominant Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5.(Pixabay)

"The World Health Organization (WHO) is currently monitoring a new Covid-19 variant which has a lot of mutations. This variant, currently causing infections in Denmark, Israel and US is termed as BA2.86. The number of mutations is massive that can increase the transmissibility and antigenic nature. The extent of spread and heavy changes in the spike structure has led to it being termed as 'variant under monitoring'," Dr Charu Dutt Arora, Infectious Disease Specialist, Consultant Physician, AmeriHealth, Asian Hospital told HT Digital.

Symptoms of BA 2.86

"So far, the symptoms of this variant is almost the same as currently predominant lineage of Omicron XBB 15 which includes fever, cough, headache, body pain, fatigue and abdominal discomfort," says Dr Arora.

As per reports done at Texas Methodist, the BA 2.86 is under studies to understand the ACE 2 receptor affinity, that will determine its spread and severity of the cases.

Is there is a possibility of a new wave in India due to BA 2.86?

Dr Arora says that considering the Indian subcontinent has witnessed multiple waves of Covid-19 virus spikes in the last 3 years, it will be able to tackle the spread with massive mass vaccination drive across the country and hence there is no need to panic.

"All the vulnerable populations such as elderly, kids and immunocompromised people should get their boosters done immediately that can protect them from any illness," says Dr Arora.

Dr Vidya S Nair, Sr Consultant & HOD - Unit 2, Pulmonology at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Sector 16, Faridabad NCR says BA 2.86 is spreading faster than others and talks about a new pattern of illness called pre-Covid.

"A pattern of occurrence of Covid signs, where the signs were felt but the Covid test came to be negative, is being seen currently. This pattern of illness termed as 'pre-Covid', is one of the reasons why Covid spread faster earlier. In this, the individual experiences the symptoms of Covid, but the test result comes negative. Then a week or so later, you take a turn for the worse and feel even more ill — and, perhaps miraculously, a test returns a positive result. This means the incubation period of this strain is about a week," says Dr Nair.

"There is no major change in the way Covid symptoms are being reported. Most patients report stuffy nose, nasal symptoms with fever, sore throat, body ache, dryness in throat, decreased appetite etc. If the symptoms don't settle and disease progresses, then it leads to sputum production, breathlessness, chest discomfort, which means it's the start of pneumonia phase," adds Dr Nair.