Hit the dance floor: Study reveals dancing is better at beating stress than regular exercise

Sweating out at the gym is assumed to be the best go-to for outrunning (literally) your stress. There’s nothing like the grind of your workout routine and channelling your frustration and stress into exercise. Dancing demands a combination of coordination, balance and creativity.(Shutterstock)

But a study published in the Psychology of Sport & Exercise journal highlights an alternative way to relieve stress- an even better way. The study spotlights dancing and explains how it activates multiple systems in the body that help manage stress.

Dancing's many benefits

Dancing is more effective at combating stress than regular exercises.(Shutterstock)

Dancing goes beyond being just a workout. It is much more holistic as it engages the brain, body and emotions, eliciting physical and psychological benefits. What distinguishes dancing is the involvement of music as it reduces anxiety by lowering cortisol levels. Cortisol is a stress hormone. And since the body's movements are in tune with music, releasing happy hormones like dopamine and endorphins, boosting moods. Dancing leads to a ‘flow state’ where one becomes completely engrossed in dancing, temporarily leaving behind their worries.

Dancing is also a social activity. Occasionally, people dance with a partner or with a group. Dancing involves physical touch, like holding hands while dancing which triggers the release of oxytocin, often called the ‘love hormone,' further infusing a sense of calm relaxation.

Why dance may be better than traditional exercise

Although any form of vigorous physical activity releases stress, but dance has certain advantages over other exercises like running or weightlighting.

Dancing essentially demands coordination, emotional expression and creativity in the movements. This makes dancing an enjoyable experience. Some may find the repetitive exercises in the gym boring. There's always something new in dancing, which sets it apart and makes it exciting.

Next time you feel upset, consider grooving and letting go to your favourite beats instead of your knee-jerk reaction of grinding it out at the gym. While there’s nothing wrong with gym workouts, dancing offers a unique blend of movement, music, and social connection that can be just as effective, if not more.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.