How does Malaika Arora stay fit? These three things play an important role

Be it exercising or eating clean, Malaika Arora incorporates all in her lifestyle. The fitness enthusiast is one of the few celebrities who, on a regular basis, share workout posts with their fans on social media and urge them to stay healthy. At the starting of every week, the actor posts a picture of herself doing an asana and mentions the steps and benefits of the pose in the caption. This week, she gave a bonus fitness post to her fans and we are not complaining.

Malaika shared an image of herself sipping from a ceramic cup while the sunlight fell on her face. Flaunting her natural beauty in the sans-makeup selfie, the actor was seen wearing a grey satin night suit with her hair tied in a messy bun. With the image, she addressed the issue of fit living and its three most important elements. According to her, starting the day right, working out and eating clean help you to achieve an overall healthy life and we agree with her.

She shared the aforementioned picture with the caption, "Malaika’s #HonestTip Starting the day right, working out and eating clean are the three most important elements for fit living. We can at no point in time underestimate the power of either. But which of the three do you think is most important? (sic)."

The actor has lately been posting a lot of fitness clips and images on her social media while trying to add a fun element to her workouts. Her fun planks clip and exercises for sculpted abs videos had us hooked for quite some time. Have a look at some of the other posts shared by Malaika Arora:

Do these not make you want to get up and start your weekend on a healthy note?

