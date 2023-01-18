How to get rid of back pain: Janhvi Kapoor's trainer shares tips

Back pain is a chronic pain that is experienced by most people. It can happen due to a variety of reasons – from not initiating enough movement for the body to sudden muscle pulls through swift movements. These days, back pain has become extremely common with the work from home culture. With the advent of the change of the way we work – brought to us by coronavirus – we spend most of the day sitting on the couch or a chair, confined to a space with our laptops. This further restricts the movement of the body and creates laziness in taking up a fitness routine. Sitting on a chair or a couch, with our backs straightened can lead to back pain later.

ALSO READ: Yoga for lower back pain: 5 exercises to strengthen lower back, release stress

However, with a little exercise, back pain can be addressed. Namrata Purohit, Pilates trainer to several Bollywood celebrities such as Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, shared a short video demonstrating a few exercises that can help in getting rid of back pain effectively. “Back pain no pain! Here are 4 tips to help reduce or get rid of lower back pain,” Namrata wrote in the caption. She further shared four tips that can help in combating back pain issues. Here are the tips:

Work on your posture and isometric strength through planks

Strengthen the abs and the entire core area

Open up the hip

Strengthen the glutes

The tips shared by Namrata come with multiple health benefits. Planks help in enhancing posture and the flexibility of the body. It also helps in creating better core strength and hence helps in combating back pain. Strong core helps in creating better stability and strength of the body, which further helps in enhancing physical performance. Routines that focus on opening up the hips help in improving circulation in the body. It also helps in reducing stress. Namrata further added that strengthening the glutes can help in getting rid of back pain. Exercises focusing on strengthening the glutes also help in boosting pelvic movement. Glutes help in supporting the lower back and providing support to it, and hence, routines strengthening the glutes are important.