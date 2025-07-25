How to look fresh despite humid weather: 5 skincare tips that are a game-changer

Healthy skin that glows is a tough accomplishment for most people in a hot, humid environment. In case the weather gets hot and humidity rises our skin starts to react in a very disorderly way, excreting extra oil and getting heavy and worn. Many end up with more breakouts, noticeable pores and a subpar glow which cannot be concealed. Does your skin get oily, dull and breaks out in humid weather? Here are 5 ways to fix it.(Image by Freepik)

Luckily, it’s possible to maintain your skin in a refreshed way over the monsoon and humid months. In optimising your skincare, making slight changes on your skincare routine can keep a radiant complexion whether it be humid or dry outside.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Trishna Gupte, clinical cosmetologist and founder and owner of the Cosmo-Square Clinic, ISCA institute, suggested:

1. Remember that climate determines how your skin should be taken care of

While thick winter moisturisers are very good for drier times, they may weigh down the skin during the warmer, more humid period. Picking up the lighter gel moisturisers containing such ingredients as hyaluronic acid, aloe vera etc. is always my choice. These hydrate without clogging pores. A spritz of rose water or green tea facial mist is a good option if you want something to use in the daytime as it helps to rejuvenate the skin, control oil and bring your skin’s pH back into check.

2. It is important to wear sunscreen, regardless of whether it’s cloudy or sunny outside

Excessive sun exposure or hot and humid weather conditions can wreak havoc on your skin health causing dry and irritated skin. Taking cool showers, eating hydrating foods and applying sunscreen frequently can help.(Freepik)

Choose one of the lightest, matte-finish sunscreens, with SPF 50, suitable for oily or combination skin types. One critical step I recommend, for shielded looks when undertaking outdoor activities, is to apply a liberal layer following the two-finger rule, and re-apply it every two hours. Select SPF products that are sweat-proof and won’t open up pores.

3. Precise cleansing routines are equally important as sunblock to maintaining skin that appears fresh during warm, moist conditions

Morning and night, wash your skin with a mildest foaming cleanser in order to eliminate dirt, excess oil, and atmospheric toxins. If the skin is overly cleaned or scrubbed it can react by producing more oil. Massage one or two times per week a light scrub containing lactic acid or mandelic acid into your skin to promote clear pores and a smooth topography.

4. Individual and external hydration and food preferences should be taken seriously

Since monsoon season tends to be hot and humid, fluids should be a must in your diet. (Shutterstock)

If it is humid weather then our body sweats more and might reduce intake of water. Remaining hydrated and adding foods rich in antioxidants like berries, cucumber, watermelon, and leafy greens to your diet may help change your complexion. Supplements containing curcumin and omega-3 fatty acids help to maintain skin health by eliminating inflammation and puffiness, to create a naturally glowing look.

5. Make sure to keep hair off face, run it through and do not forget to reach for a dry shampoo, should it be the case that your hair is oily

Greasy strands in your forehead can add to the sebum accumulation, which will cause breakout surfaces. A well-groomed face is only part of the picture, think of yourself as a whole body.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.