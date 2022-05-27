How to manage difficult emotions: Therapist shares tips

From our childhood, we are taught how to do the basic life activities – such as eating, sitting, standing, running, walking, etc. But never for once, we are taught how to feel correctly. The way we express our emotions and the way we feel about them, hence always stays suppressed from childhood. that's why when we are hit by a difficult emotion, we do not know what to do about it and end up feeling hurt. Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Suruchi Shah, Life Coach and Art-based therapist said, "Emotions influence the way we think and behave, and have a direct impact on the quality of our life so managing our emotions is the master key to a fulfilled and successful life.” She further noted down a few steps by which we can master our difficult emotions; take a look:

Awareness: Every emotion that makes us feel something is trying to communicate. It is important to be aware of the emotion and try to understand what to feel.

Acceptance: " Many of us want to shield ourselves from the unpleasant emotions like guilt, anxiety, sadness, despair, disgust, fear, loneliness. It does not feel good and could be overwhelming. But ignoring or suppressing the emotions is only going to delay the problem only for it to come back bigger or manifest in the body as aches, pain or a disease," said Suruchi. She said that it is best to accept the emotion.

Communicate: Communicate with the emotion to understand what it is trying to tell you. Every emotion has an underlying reason, which demands to be addressed.

Approach: Change the approach of the way that is making you feel that way. In case of being mistreated at an workplace which makes you feel anger and despair, you can address it by speaking to the person directly.

Stability: Expressing emotions is a healthy way of maintaining emotional stability. A few exercises which also help in maintaining stability are talking to a friend, surrounding yourself with supportive people, daily journaling, regular exercise and adequate sleep.

