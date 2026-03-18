How to protect the spine while lifting weights? Doctor explains role of intra-abdominal pressure
It is important for the spine and the back to be stable while lifting heavy weights. Dr Manickam shares 3-step method to brace ahead of lifting.
The importance of regular workouts in a healthy lifestyle can rarely be overstated, and strength training is a vital part of it. These are the types of exercises where the muscles are forced to work against an opposing force.
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Lifting weights is a popular form of strength training that is usually performed at gyms. It is common knowledge that one needs to be extra careful while handling the heavy weights since doing them wrong can lead to serious injury.
Taking to Instagram on March 11, US board-certified gastroenterologist Dr Palaniappan Manickam shared how to lift weights safely, so that the back and, more importantly, the spine, stay protected.
How to protect the spine while lifting?
The spine does not like instability, cautioned Dr Manickam. Therefore, during heavy movements, the body requires internal support to stabilise the spine.
“That support partly comes from something called Intra-Abdominal Pressure (IAP),” noted the gastroenterologist. He described IAP as the body’s “natural lifting belt,” adding, “When you take a deep belly breath and brace your core, you create pressure inside your abdomen that supports your spine from the inside.”
According to Dr Manickam, people often make the following mistakes while lifting weights that results in the spine taking more load:
- Exhale too early
- Relax their core
- Lose stability
To minimise the risk of injury, he suggested a three-step core bracing method:
1. Inhale: Deep breath into the abdomen
2. Brace: Tighten the core as if about to get punched
3. Move: Hold the brace during the hardest part of the lift
Importance of minimising injury risk
To maintain a healthy lifestyle, it is important to exercise regularly and not at odd intervals. It is the sustainability of the action that matters more than the intensity.
Injuries break the consistency of working out, cautioned Dr Manickam. “Consistency drives fat loss, muscle gain, and metabolic health,” he observed. “Protecting your spine helps you keep training without setbacks.”
Importance of lifting weights
Lifting weights is a part of strength training, which provides multiple health benefits. The following was highlighted by Chennai-based fitness coach Raj Ganpath, founder of the Slow Burn Method.
- Strength training helps to build, strengthen and retain our muscles. Without strength training, many muscle groups remain unused in our increasingly sedentary everyday lifestyle, which puts us at risk of muscle loss
- Strength training helps speed up metabolism
- Strength training helps fix joint pain and improve overall quality of life
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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