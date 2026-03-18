How to protect the spine while lifting weights? Doctor explains role of intra-abdominal pressure

Taking to Instagram on March 11, US board-certified gastroenterologist Dr Palaniappan Manickam shared how to lift weights safely, so that the back and, more importantly, the spine, stay protected.

Lifting weights is a popular form of strength training that is usually performed at gyms. It is common knowledge that one needs to be extra careful while handling the heavy weights since doing them wrong can lead to serious injury.

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The importance of regular workouts in a healthy lifestyle can rarely be overstated, and strength training is a vital part of it. These are the types of exercises where the muscles are forced to work against an opposing force.

How to protect the spine while lifting? The spine does not like instability, cautioned Dr Manickam. Therefore, during heavy movements, the body requires internal support to stabilise the spine.

“That support partly comes from something called Intra-Abdominal Pressure (IAP),” noted the gastroenterologist. He described IAP as the body’s “natural lifting belt,” adding, “When you take a deep belly breath and brace your core, you create pressure inside your abdomen that supports your spine from the inside.”

According to Dr Manickam, people often make the following mistakes while lifting weights that results in the spine taking more load:

Exhale too early

Relax their core

Lose stability To minimise the risk of injury, he suggested a three-step core bracing method:

1. Inhale: Deep breath into the abdomen

2. Brace: Tighten the core as if about to get punched

3. Move: Hold the brace during the hardest part of the lift

Importance of minimising injury risk To maintain a healthy lifestyle, it is important to exercise regularly and not at odd intervals. It is the sustainability of the action that matters more than the intensity.

Injuries break the consistency of working out, cautioned Dr Manickam. “Consistency drives fat loss, muscle gain, and metabolic health,” he observed. “Protecting your spine helps you keep training without setbacks.”

Importance of lifting weights Lifting weights is a part of strength training, which provides multiple health benefits. The following was highlighted by Chennai-based fitness coach Raj Ganpath, founder of the Slow Burn Method.

Strength training helps to build, strengthen and retain our muscles. Without strength training, many muscle groups remain unused in our increasingly sedentary everyday lifestyle, which puts us at risk of muscle loss

Strength training helps speed up metabolism

Strength training helps fix joint pain and improve overall quality of life Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.