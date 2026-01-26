Hrithik Roshan opens up on his health issues, reveals how his knee, shoulder, ankle suddenly stop working

Actor Hrithik Roshan recently left fans concerned when he was spotted attending filmmaker Goldie Behl’s birthday celebration on crutches. Addressing the speculation, the actor has clarified the reason behind his condition, joking that his left leg comes with a “mood” of its own. He added that every part of his body has its own ON/OFF button. Hrithik Roshan shared several images while addressing his knee trouble in an Instagram post.

Hrithik reveals reason behind using crutches On Sunday, Hrithik took to Instagram to share a lengthy post explaining the reason behind his temporary knee trouble and why he has been using crutches. He also revealed that every part of his body comes with its own “on/off” buttons.

He began his post with title “STATUTORY WARNING” with hashtags #longrant and #stutterstrong.

“Been irritated all day nursing a left knee which mysteriously decided to take two days off from the rest of me yesterday. Welcome to my normal. We all live in bodies the workings of which we will never fully comprehend. Mine, however, is a fascinating variation. Each body part comes with its own ON/OFF button,” Hrithik wrote.

The actor went on to joke that this unusual “product feature” has given him experiences most people never have, often leaving him walking around with “a head full of neurons specialised in sudden hopelessness.”

The 52-year-old actor continued, “My left leg uses this feature as a birthright. So does the left shoulder and right ankle. Just goes OFF. It’s a mood. This simple product feature has showered me with experiences not available to most humans. I find myself smugly walking around with a head full of neurons specialised in sudden hopelessness. A proud owner of a unique synapse system that has attained virtuoso levels in creating downward spirals of dark tunnels with warp-speed sinking abilities leading into many kinds of abyss. All of this confers upon me mental pathways unique to the rest of the species.”

“The most presentable of which is my sense of humour. Case in point — some days my tongue refuses to say the word “DINNER”. Now imagine I am on a film set of a serious courtroom where my dialogue is “Would you like to come home for Dinner?” but my tongue has OFF’ed dinner, and so I end up ingeniously and decidedly and repeatedly inviting him over for "LUNCH" instead. Since lunch is still thankfully ON,” he added.