Hrithik Roshan opens up on his health issues, reveals how his knee, shoulder, ankle suddenly stop working

Actor Hrithik Roshan recently left fans concerned when he was spotted attending filmmaker Goldie Behl’s birthday celebration on crutches. Addressing the speculation, the actor has clarified the reason behind his condition, joking that his left leg comes with a “mood” of its own. He added that every part of his body has its own ON/OFF button.
Hrithik reveals reason behind using crutches
On Sunday, Hrithik took to Instagram to share a lengthy post explaining the reason behind his temporary knee trouble and why he has been using crutches. He also revealed that every part of his body comes with its own “on/off” buttons.
He began his post with title “STATUTORY WARNING” with hashtags #longrant and #stutterstrong.
“Been irritated all day nursing a left knee which mysteriously decided to take two days off from the rest of me yesterday. Welcome to my normal. We all live in bodies the workings of which we will never fully comprehend. Mine, however, is a fascinating variation. Each body part comes with its own ON/OFF button,” Hrithik wrote.
The actor went on to joke that this unusual “product feature” has given him experiences most people never have, often leaving him walking around with “a head full of neurons specialised in sudden hopelessness.”
The 52-year-old actor continued, “My left leg uses this feature as a birthright. So does the left shoulder and right ankle. Just goes OFF. It’s a mood. This simple product feature has showered me with experiences not available to most humans. I find myself smugly walking around with a head full of neurons specialised in sudden hopelessness. A proud owner of a unique synapse system that has attained virtuoso levels in creating downward spirals of dark tunnels with warp-speed sinking abilities leading into many kinds of abyss. All of this confers upon me mental pathways unique to the rest of the species.”
“The most presentable of which is my sense of humour. Case in point — some days my tongue refuses to say the word “DINNER”. Now imagine I am on a film set of a serious courtroom where my dialogue is “Would you like to come home for Dinner?” but my tongue has OFF’ed dinner, and so I end up ingeniously and decidedly and repeatedly inviting him over for "LUNCH" instead. Since lunch is still thankfully ON,” he added.
Hrithik recalls challenges on set
Sharing a story from a film’s set, Hrithik continued, “All this to the bewilderment of my director, poor chap, who eventually gives up trying to make sense of this random situation, and continues on perhaps attributing it all to strange providence. (Thank the lord).”
“You can’t fully appreciate the comedy unless you 'see' the plethora of my animated expressions thru all of this very serious business; First a sudden surprise at saying the wrong word, Then hands thrown up at repeating the same mistake AGAIN, A deep frown between takes to demonstrate mock self-investigation into this grave situation (Joey style), An audacious flick of the nose (Salman style), And finally the spouting of a genuine uncontrollable laughter at this private conspiracy with myself — disguised as 'trying to hide embarrassment' for the benefit of the now slightly concerned audience around me,” he added.
Hrithik revealed that assistants even leaned in to whisper the correct word in his ear, but he just couldn’t bring himself to say it and kept repeating “lunch” instead.
“The highly efficient assistants keep making a dash to whisper the correct word in my ear with such earnestness and adoration, that I feel a surge of love, and wonder if I should induct them as trusted allies in this very secret scheme. But instead I acknowledge, Then with complete condescension I turn to camera once again to say LUNCH for what will become the last and final take. Quiet mic drop. Exit wound, healed. My brains POV , priceless,” he ended.
Hrithik’s last project
Meanwhile, Hrithik was last seen in War 2, which was released in theatres last year during Independence Day. It opened to mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office.
