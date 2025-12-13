Hyderabad doctor reveals top 3 natural alternatives to ' 10K celebrity weight loss injections like Ozempic, Mounjaro'

As expensive weight loss injections like Ozempic and Mounjaro become the ‘hottest weight loss trend’, an Indian dermatologist has argued that you can achieve the exact same results naturally, and without side effects. Dr Pooja Reddy, a Hyderabad-based dermatologist, posted an Instagram video on November 20, sharing that Indians are reportedly spending approximately ₹10,000 monthly on these injections for rapid weight loss. Also read | ‘Follow strict regime’: Doctor’s word of caution as Ozempic launches in India Dr Pooja Reddy shared simple and natural alternatives to Ozempic and other wright loss shots.(Shutterstock)

Doctor slams weight loss shots

She said, “Indians are spending ₹10,000 per month on weight loss injections to lose 5 kg instantly. I am going to show you how to do it naturally for free. These injections, like Ozempic and Mounjaro, have become the hottest weight loss trend. This has also become celebrities' weight loss secret.”

Dr Reddy revealed what she called the 'non-magical' mechanism of these shots, stating they only achieve three biological effects: forcing the body to burn fat, stabilising blood sugar, and reducing hunger.

“But here is what nobody tells you. These expensive injections work by doing just three simple things to your body. And I am going to tell you exactly how to trigger all three naturally without needles, without side effects. But first, understand this. Weight loss injections force your body to burn its own fat, they stabilise your blood sugar, and they kill your constant hunger. That’s it. Nothing magical. Just three biological switches. Here is what you can do at home,” Dr Reddy added. Her message, summed up in her caption, was clear: “You don’t need celebrity weight loss shots – do these 3 things instead.”

3 natural fixes

Dr Reddy outlined three natural, sustainable, and almost zero-cost alternatives that she said mimic the effects of the costly injections: these methods include adopting a 16-hour intermittent fasting schedule (eating only between 11 am and 7 pm) with low-carb, high-protein meals; consuming apple cider vinegar and cinnamon before main meals to stabilise blood sugar; and taking a 10-minute walk after every meal to burn glucose immediately.

16-hour intermittent fasting

She said, “First, eat only between 11 am and 7 pm. Have just two meals. The first meal at 11 am and dinner before 7 pm. Fast for 16 hours. This forces your body into fat-burning mode without those injections.” Dr Reddy highlighted the importance of pairing intermittent fasting with low-carb, high-protein meals and said, “Keep your meals low-carb and high-protein. Eggs, pulses, beans, chicken breast, and fibre-rich foods are a must. Rice and roti in moderation.”

Apple cider vinegar and cinnamon

She added, “Second. One tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with cinnamon in warm water before lunch and dinner. This stabilises your blood sugar exactly like weight loss injections.”

10-minute walk after every meal

Dr Reddy further shared, “Third, walk for 10 minutes after every meal, not before, after. This burns glucose before it becomes belly fat. We eat and sit immediately. That’s the real problem.”

She added, “Weight loss injections cost ₹10,000 per month with nausea, vomiting, and constant stomach pain. But this way of naturally losing weight is sustainable and healthier without a single needle.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.