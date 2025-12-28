Hyderabad doctor warns 'charcoal masks may look effective on video' but are they safe?

In the age of viral skincare trends, peel-off charcoal masks have become a staple for those seeking an instant fix for blackheads and oily skin. However, Dr Pooja Reddy, a dermatologist based in Hyderabad, has issued a warning: what looks effective on camera might actually be damaging your skin’s long-term health. Also read | Charcoal masks: The good and the bad; here’s everything you need to know Peel-off charcoal masks: a skincare trend that may be doing more harm than good. (Freepik)

Taking to Instagram on December 27, Dr Reddy challenged the popularity of these aggressive treatments. “Charcoal masks may look effective on video, but they don’t always support your skin,” she cautioned.

The problem with the 'shock' factor

While the sight of debris being pulled from pores can be gratifying, Dr Reddy explained that the physical mechanism of these masks is often too harsh for the human face. The adhesive nature of many charcoal peels doesn't just remove dirt; Dr Reddy shared that it forcibly strips away the skin barrier — the outermost layer of the epidermis that protects against bacteria and moisture loss. Once this foundation is compromised, the skin enters a cycle of distress.

According to Dr Reddy, a weakened barrier makes issues like breakouts, sensitivity, and uneven texture significantly harder to manage. She said, “Many people use them regularly — often without realising how aggressively they strip natural oils from the same barrier that’s meant to protect you. Over time, repeated pulling, burning, and over-cleansing weaken the skin barrier, and once that foundation is compromised, breakouts, sensitivity, and uneven texture become harder to manage.”

Better alternatives for clearer skin

The 'quick fix' mentality of trending skincare often prioritises immediate results over physiological health. Dr Reddy shared that true skin clarity comes from a place of balance rather than 'shocking the barrier into submission'. For those looking to manage oil and congestion without the trauma of a peel-off mask, Dr Reddy suggested a more scientific, controlled approach to exfoliation. She said, “Healthy, balanced skin isn’t built by shocking the barrier into submission. It comes from restoring oil regulation, hydration, and long-term barrier strength.”

Top tips for lasting skin clarity

If your goal is clearer skin that lasts, here is what Dr Reddy suggested:

1. Avoid products that over-strip or burn

2. Choose salicylic, glycolic, or lactic acid for controlled oil care

3. Support the skin barrier before chasing dramatic results

