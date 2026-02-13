Hyderabad neurologist explains which is healthier for Indians: Costlier imported apples or apple from Himachal, Kashmir

In the aisles of Indian supermarkets, the 'imported' sticker often acts as a badge of superior quality, commanding a premium price. However, according to Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, that extra cost might actually be buying you less nutrition. Also read | An apple a day? Nutritionist explains how it really keeps the doctor away A neurologist from Hyderabad warns that the 'imported' sticker on apples might be a sign of lower nutritional value, despite the higher price tag. (X/hyderabaddoctor)

On February 12, Dr Kumar took to X to dismantle the myth that expensive, foreign-grown apples are 'healthier' than their Indian counterparts. "The science suggests you might be paying a premium for a less nutritious product," he shared, urging consumers to look toward the hills of Himachal Pradesh and the valleys of Kashmir instead.

The ' freshness' Illusion Dr Kumar explained that while technology allows apples to look 'fresh' for months, their internal nutritional profile tells a different story. He said, "Research indicates that vitamin C is highly unstable. In controlled atmosphere (CA) storage, apples can lose 40 percent to 85 percent of their vitamin C content within five to nine months."

Sharing how Himalayan apples reach local markets significantly faster, better preserving their heat- and light-sensitive nutrients, he added, “Imported apples travel over 10,000 km to reach India, spending weeks in transit. Indian apples from the Himalayas reach your plate much faster, preserving more of their heat- and light sensitive nutrients.”