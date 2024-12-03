Menu Explore
Hydrating to conditioning: Essential winter hair care routine you must know for healthy locks

ByAdrija Dey
Dec 03, 2024 03:50 PM IST

Welcome healthy and vibrant hair this winter by following this simple haircare routine.

Winter can be particularly harsh with struggles ranging from adjusting the water temperature to occasionally skipping showers. It's not uncommon to overlook hair care during this season. Winter lethargy may even persuade you to neglect proper haircare.

Winter hair care is all about simplicity.(Pexels)
Winter hair care is all about simplicity.(Pexels)

But it's not all so complicated, simply stick to the essentials of winter haircare. In an interview with Shailesh Moolya, National Technical Head at Godrej Professional, he outlined the necessary steps for winter haircare.

Hydration

Shailesh Moolya reminded that proper hydration is the ultimate ally to tackle the dryness of winter. He recommended,” Choose a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner with natural wonders like aloe vera, coconut oil, and argan oil. These ingredients offer deep nourishment, keeping your locks hydrated and resilient.”

Hair wash frequency

Don't shampoo your hair everyday.(Pexels)
Don't shampoo your hair everyday.(Pexels)

It’s important to be mindful and limit the hair wash frequency in winter. Shailesh Moolya pointed out that it’s essential to resist the urge to over-wash your hair, as frequent washing can strip away natural oils, leaving it dry and frizzy. He suggested 2-3 washes per week, using lukewarm water to avoid exacerbating dryness.

Deep conditioning ritual

To further nourish the hair, he advised making deep conditioning a weekly affair.

Heat-free styling

Don't use too much heat for styling your hair in winters. (Pexels)
Don't use too much heat for styling your hair in winters. (Pexels)

Winter haircare also requires being cautious with styling and opting for styles that use less heat. He explained, “Combat increased static and breakage caused by the cold weather with protective styles like braids or buns. Minimize the use of heating tools and embrace heat-free styling methods to shield your hair from harsh elements.”

Warm oil massages

Feel cosy and relaxed, and maybe even take a walk down memory lane with a warm oil massage that reminds you of your grandmother. Shailesh Moolya also emphasized the importance of warm oil massages. He said, “Revitalize your scalp with warm oil massages, a time-tested tradition deeply ingrained in Indian households. Choose oils like coconut, almond, or olive for a nourishing and protective layer against the cold.”

