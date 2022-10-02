New babies are adored by all. However, it's crucial to check on a newborn securely, whether they're in the hospital or at home, and to make sure both the mother and the child are happy and healthy. Both newborns and their immune systems are vulnerable. Therefore, it is better to postpone meeting a new baby for a few weeks, unless you simply cannot resist the impulse to visit the little bundle of joy of your sister, brother, best friend, or close coworker. Although a new infant is also there, it's important to keep in mind the sleep-deprived, hormonal, and maybe an extremely sore mother who is also trying her best to develop confidence and self-esteem as a new mother. It is important to be cautious and visit the newborn with all safety precautions. (Also read: Baby care tips: Common mistakes, parenting solutions to care for your newborn )

Dr. Irabor, Certified Pediatrician, shared important things to keep in mind when you visit a new mom and her baby.

Many people give money to newborns. Don't spray money on the baby because you would be exposing the baby's immature system to the millions of germs that those notes have been exposed to.

Many people follow the ritual of giving honey to the newborn as good luck. Don't rub honey on the baby's lips and don't give the baby honey to drink either no matter how little. These are some reasons newborns may suddenly become ill and you would be wondering what could be the cause.

If you're visiting and you would be going along with your kids, please watch your kids closely and don't leave them alone with the newborn.

If you are visiting the baby and new mother in the house then make sure you won't be any additional responsibility to the mother. Make sure you eat in your house and don't expect the new mom to cook for you. She needs to be pampered and taken care of. Also, avoid staying for too long so she can have sufficient time to rest.

Always wash your hands before carrying the baby and if you have a cough and any kind of infection then please avoid visiting for now and only visit the baby when you are completely healthy and fine.

Don't go and be kissing the newborn and avoid posting pictures you were not permitted to share especially online.

Don't go and be telling a mom who just gave birth that her tummy is too big, her skin is too dull, etc. You need to be supportive and compassionate towards the new mom.

If she doesn't volunteer the information, don't ask her whether she had a normal delivery or a caesarean section. There's no abnormal mode of delivery, every mode of delivery is normal.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter