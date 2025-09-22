Influencer shares ‘15 things to do to be hotter’: Which tip do you already follow?

Your late 20s are a weird time to be in. You feel like an adult, but at the same time, the joys of being free of any life's burden still linger in your system. During this time, it is tough to remember that feeling confident, attractive and healthy is not just about physical attributes. It comprises a range of qualities, and a lot of it begins with a mindset change, the circle you keep, the wellness habits you adopt, and more. An influencer shared some practical life advice to follow in your late 20s that could help you feel hotter! (Unsplash)

Also Read | Orthopaedic surgeon warns 'scrolling phone in bed might be ruining tomorrow's sleep today'; shares 1 hack for deep sleep

Life advice for late 20s

For many, they have figured out hacks that work for their lifestyle; however, if you are in need of some guidance in your late 20s, an Instagram post shared by a lifestyle influencer, Karine Bustos (4 million likes on TikTok), might come in handy. In the post shared on September 5, Karine shared some practical advice: ‘15 things that I've done in my late 20s to make myself hotter.’

Sharing the post, Karine wrote, “I made a list, and I want to share with you guys 15 things that I've done in my late 20s to make myself hotter, physically and spiritually. I hope it inspires you, too.” From avoiding talking negatively about yourself to not chasing a skinny figure or surrounding oneself with a circle that wants to pull you down, here is the advice the influencer shared:

‘15 things to do in your late 20s to feel hotter, physically and spiritually’

Talking negatively about yourself and your insecurities, especially to the wrong people who are subconsciously using that against you. Be careful who's in your circle. Letting your mood dictate whether you show up or not. “I always have to show up,” the influencer stressed. Calling yourself old as if it weren't a blessing to age. “It's a total blessing to get older, and I'll never say that again,” she added. Chasing skinny instead of a sculpted body, which can be achieved with a holistic lifestyle that includes eating nutritious meals and prioritising physical and mental health. “Eating too little when I needed strategy and structure in my life. That's what I've been really trying to implement more: total wellbeing,” the influencer stressed. Believing you were behind in life instead of loving the journey that you are on. She pointed out, “That's something I've really focused on the last few years: appreciating the fact that I can even be on this journey.” Having a sustainable life over the standard wellness trends. Whatever you see people doing for wellness is not what you have to follow. You have to follow what is sustainable for you in your life, especially in the stage of life that you're in. “Okay, this is a big one: calling everything self-care when, in reality, I was just being lazy,” Karine shared. Waiting to feel confident. ‘Fake it till you make it.’ She added, “I think Rihanna said that, and it's really true. You don't have to feel a hundred percent confident in the moment, but you have to show up.” Treating skincare like an afterthought and not investing in your physical looks, like your skin and hair. Saying you are fine when you really desperately need a connection. Another big one is obsessing over being liked when you really just needed to be respected. Comparing your social media journey to other people's! “I don't do that anymore. I run my own race,” the influencer pointed out, advising others to do the same. Leaving friends behind who just do not fit where you are now in your life and journey. Lastly, she advised against comparing yourself to social media filters when you are actually beautiful in real life.

In the end, Karina stressed that she has consciously made an effort to focus on these 15 things in her late 20s, and they have made such a difference to her mental health.

Which advice would you implement in your life?

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.