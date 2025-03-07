International Women’s Day 2025: 5 major obstacles in women’s health; tips to overcome them

International Women’s Day 2025: The day dedicated to women is around the corner, and it is essential to understand obstacles that women go through regarding health and lifestyle. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Atul NC Peters, senior director, bariatric, minimal access and general surgery, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket said, “Obesity is a serious health challenge — more than just a number on the scale. It affects millions of women worldwide and lakhs of women in India. Many women silently live through the problems associated with obesity and its disorders. It increases the risk of chronic illnesses, destroys reproductive health, affects mental health and is the cause of people being subjected to social stigma.” Also read | Ovarian cancer to heart diseases: Doctor shares early symptoms of silent diseases in women International Women's Day 2025: Here's what can affect women's health.(Shutterstock)

The doctor further explained the major obstacles related to women’s health:

Increased risk of chronic diseases:

The chances that an obese lady can fall prey to diabetes, hypertension, heart diseases and certain types of cancers, especially breast, ovarian and uterine can increase significantly as weight or waist circumference increases. Regular screening of blood sugars, blood pressure and cholesterol would help in preventing delayed treatment. Even a 5-10% decrease in body weight can help lower the disease risk.

How to overcome: Promoting healthier work environments, making nutritional programmes accessible, maintaining safe exercise spaces and wellness initiatives to encourage active lifestyle would go a long way in increasing the health of obese ladies.

Reproductive health complications:

Obesity leads to change in menstrual cycle and fertility issues. Many young ladies who are overweight and obese develop polycystic ovarian syndrome, which not only presents as menstrual issues but predispose these ladies to diabetes and other hormonal abnormalities. They may also be deemed susceptible to pregnancy related issues such as gestational diabetes and pre-ecclampsia if they do conceive.

How to overcome: Balanced diet, physical activity and lifestyle changes help in better weight management thus restoring their ovulation cycles and improving pregnancy outcomes. Healthcare providers must integrate nutritional counselling with reproductive care.

Chronic diseases can affect women and lead to further complications.(Shutterstock)

Mental health and social stigma:

Unfortunately these women are often subjected to body shaming and cat-calling even by fellow women. The societal pressure and unrealistic beauty standards leads to isolation, eating disorders and lack of motivation for weight loss. Thus often these women have to battle anxiety and depression.

How to overcome: Mental health support through counselling, body positivity initiatives and community support groups can help these women regain confidence. Encouraging self care over societal expectations is a key in long term well-being. Also read | Empowering women's health: Essential tests for every life stage

Lifestyle and nutritional barriers:

The society, often, not only wants women to work in their busy schedules but also juggle family and household responsibilities and take care of children single-handedly. This again forces them to adopt unhealthy lifestyles and eating habits which make weight management difficult. In many cultures, women’s health takes a back seat to caregiving and family responsibilities leaving little time for self care.

How to overcome: Promoting importance of self care and family involvement in the household chores can help women prioritise their health. Workplace wellness programs, affordable fitness centres and public parks can create opportunities for physical activity.

Limited awareness and healthcare bias:

Many women do not recognise the serious health risks of obesity, and when they seek medical care, their concerns are often dismissed as just weight issues. Bias among health care providers also leads to misdiagnoses, delayed treatments and a lack of proper support.

How to overcome: Health care providers should be trained in obesity sensitive care, ensuring doctors do address underlying conditions beyond plainly recommending weight loss. Public health campaigns must increase awareness of obesity related disorders and their risks and provide women with actionable pathways and solutions for healthy living.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.