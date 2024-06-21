International Yoga Day 2024: Get sculpted and strong arms with these yoga asanas

International Yoga Day 2024: Yoga impacts the body and mind positively. It helps in enhancing flexibility, boosting strength and mobility, and improving heart health. Yoga also has significant benefits in the way it affects our thoughts and mood, open our minds to fresh perspectives and make us feel good. Yoga also helps us to feel grounded and relaxed, thereby making our nervous system feel safer. Arm strength is important for daily activities in our lives, and with yoga asanas, we can achieve that. International Yoga Day 2024: Chaturanga Dandasana, also known as Four-Limbed Staff Pose, helps in strengthening arm and shoulder muscles.(Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar)

ALSO READ: Happy International Yoga Day 2024: 25 best SMS, images, WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes, Facebook status to share

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, founder, Akshar Yoga Kendraa, author and columnist, said, "Yoga offers a range of benefits, including toning and strengthening various parts of the body. When it comes to sculpting toned arms, specific yoga asanas can target and engage the muscles in the arms, shoulders, and upper back. By incorporating these asanas into your regular yoga practice, you can build strength, improve flexibility, and achieve well-defined arms."

ALSO READ: International Day of Yoga 2024: Goat yoga to beer yoga, 10 unusual styles to try

Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana):

This asana helps in strengthening the upper body and elongating the spine. It also helps in strengthening hands, wrists and fingers.

ALSO READ: International Yoga Day 2024: Looking for mental peace? Here's how yoga exercises help you unwind and manage stress

Plank Pose (Santolanasana):

This asana helps in toning the hips and strengthening the lower back and the hips. It also engages the core and strengthens it. Since we need to balance our body on our toes and our arms, it helps in strengthening the arms as well.

Chaturanga Dandasana (Four-Limbed Staff Pose):

The Chaturanga Dandasana helps to strengthen the arm muscles, enhances shoulder stability and develops wrist strength.

Dolphin Pose (Ardha Pincha Mayurasana):

This asana helps in strengthening and stretching the upper back and legs. It also helps in engaging and strengthening the core muscles.

Warrior II Pose (Virabhadrasana II):

The Warrior II pose helps in stretching the hips and the shoulders, and opening up the chest and the lungs. Performing the Warrior II pose every day helps in boosting stamina and concentration. It works in establishing overall balance and stability in the body.

"Incorporating these yoga poses into your regular routine can help you sculpt and tone your arms while also improving overall strength and flexibility. Practice with mindfulness and proper alignment to maximise the benefits of each pose, and remember to listen to your body and only go as far as feels comfortable for you," added the yoga expert.