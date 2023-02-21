Is it always bad to be anxious? Tips for people with anxiety to navigate their feelings better

For people grappling with anxiety, the most important distinction to make is ‘signal’ versus ‘noise’. Is becoming anxious an automatic, un-useful behaviour as a response to some triggers that needn’t actually warrant anxiety or is it just a lack of state-choice that can easily be sorted with some procedures and capability installations or is the anxiety stemming from a deep, intuitive space from the unconscious, a deeper sense of a ‘signal’, that perhaps something is not going in the right direction?

A warning, an indication is communicated in the form of ‘anxiety’ or creates ‘anxious states’ like fear, nervousness etc as a ‘signal’ to bring to the person’s conscious attention that something is really not headed in the right direction and needs immediate attention. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ramya Iyer, Counselling Psychologist from the People Team at WNS-Vuram, explained, “Anxiety is a natural human feeling of fear or panic that is common when we confront a new environment, task, or challenge. However, persistent and prolonged anxiety can take a severe toll on physical and mental health. At work, anxiety can affect people on varied levels, personally and professionally, severely undermining their well-being and health. Since not all individuals are capable of managing stress and anxiety at work effectively, organizations must take up active steps to address this challenge.”

He suggested, “Normalising access to mental health is a critical step in alleviating workplace stress, anxiety, and depression. Offering support systems such as access to certified counselors in a confidential setting can effectively address mental health concerns. Organizations must also be mindful to take proactive steps to humanize roles, business functions, and responsibilities to make work less stressful and qualitative. Encouraging open communication at work and creating comfort zones for people to share their experiences without the fear of being judged can address workplace anxiety head-on.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Shivangi Tiwari Mishra, General Manager at Tattvan E Clinics, elaborated, “Anxiety is one of the commonly occurring disorders that more than often goes undiagnosed or brushed under the carpet as a temporary response to a stressful situation. Not many are aware that anxiety is not a singular event and may be accompanied by a variety of physical symptoms such as dizziness, heart palpitations, body pain, fluctuations of mood and even digestive disorders. Unfortunately, mental disorders are still considered taboo to be discussed out in the open, let alone getting a proper diagnosis done. This lack of awareness persists even in many urban areas with high literacy rates and decent healthcare infrastructure, let alone rural India where the awareness regarding many mental disorders is the bare minimum.”

She recommended, “The correct way to go about it is to pay attention to your body, understanding whether you're being momentarily anxious or if it is accompanied by several other underlying symptoms. As for rural areas, better awareness and availability of specialist doctors by means of Telemedicine and e-clinics can be a good start. This will allow the patients to get proper consultation and treatment from the comfort of their own hometowns. With ample focus and awareness, several mental disorders such as anxiety, depression, and panic attacks, that go undiagnosed can be catered to via telemedicine, more so in rural areas where there is a lack of specialist doctors to even diagnose these illnesses in the first place.”

According to Harini Ramachandran, Co-Creator of Excellence Installations Technology and Co-Founder of Antano & Harini, Legacy Accelerators, “If becoming anxious happens from a space of ‘no choice’ or automatic feeling of nervousness, fear, anxiousness etc. in specific triggers, then one simply has to get Capability Installations to get this sorted within literally minutes. Capability Installations gives a person instant state choice, and helps make new empowering and useful states available to that person on-demand and that they would not feel anxious again in those contexts ever. It’s super powerful, effective and immediately solvable. If the anxiety is diagnosed as one that is coming from the space of ‘signal’, then this would warrant a one-on-one consultation on what this is really a signal of, and what the person has to do to reorganise their ecosystem, or some decisions they have made, and the right diagnosis and implementation thereof, fixes this as well.”

She added, “A trained Excellence Installation Specialist, with the intuition of Predictive Intelligence, precisely distinguishes for that specific person, which of the two kinds of anxiety it is - Signal or Noise. Whenever we have worked with people grappling with anxiety, of either kind, the person has gone back with immediate as well as sustainable, long-term solutions that are made innate during the consultation and implementation process. We have found this approach to be the fastest and most effective across thousands of people from varying age groups with varying levels of anxiety, including extremely severe cases that may even have been on medications for decades, prior to getting Excellence Installations. It’s important to recognise that anxiety is not a disease and that anxiety very often serves a useful purpose. Most often, it’s a way for the unconscious to bring to our attention certain things and this is a language of communication. The key is in identifying the right patterns and messages, and making the right changes, and not just ‘shut the messenger’!”

