Is sunscreen irritating your eyes? Expert shares what you should look out for in sunblock, precautions to take

Has it ever happened that you are out in the sun, and the sunscreen seeps into your eye because of sweating, causing a sharp stinging pain? Even while doing your skincare, if the product comes near your eyes, do you sometimes end up squinting and tearing up? Sunscreen protects you from UV exposure so there's no question of letting it go to stop eye irritation.(Shutterstock)

Our eyes are incredibly delicate, and when certain skincare products, especially when mixed with sweat or, in general, come in contact with them, they can cause irritation. Sunscreen is one of the products most likely to get into the eyes, as it comes off and mixes with sweat under the scorching sun.

So what's the way out? Do you stop wearing sunscreen when you go out? Not all! Instead, try understanding which ingredients cause sensitivity, particularly for those with hyper-sensitive eyes.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ajay Sharma, founder and chief medical director of Eye-Q Eye Hospitals, shared why this happens in the first place, the ingredients to watch out for in skincare products, particularly in sunscreen, and the precautions to take.

What causes sensitivity in the eyes?

The chemicals in the products may irritate and redden the eyes.(Shutterstock)

Dr Ajay Sharma stressed that during the summer, eyes become more prone to irritation from skincare products, especially sunscreen, as it melts under the sun. He listed out a few key ingredients to watch out for to help prevent this issue.

Dr Sharma elaborated, “To prevent eye discomfort, it’s wise to choose non-comedogenic, fragrance-free, and hypoallergenic products that are less likely to cause irritation or clog pores. Avoid applying sunscreen or makeup too close to the eyelids, as even small amounts of product can seep into the eyes when mixed with sweat, causing stinging, redness, or even long-term sensitivity.”

“Also, be aware that certain chemical ingredients in sunscreens, such as oxybenzone or avobenzone, are more likely to cause irritation. Opt for mineral-based sunscreens (zinc oxide or titanium dioxide) that are gentler on the skin and eyes,” he added.

What precautions should you take

Now that you know which sunscreen to go for if your eyes frequently feel irritated by sunscreen, it's time to look for other precautionary measures. Typically, skincare products are fast-absorbing, but with sweat, they can come off, increasing the chances of entering the eyes. This is especially true for sunscreen. So Dr Ajay Sharma shared strategies to tackle the problem of sweat mixing with your sunscreen, along with other hacks.

Dr Sharma said, “Sweat not only promotes migration of these products into the eyes but also heightens the risk of allergic reactions. To mitigate this, use a sweatband or cooling towel to absorb excess moisture, and consider reapplying sunscreen carefully throughout the day. Carrying sterile saline solution or preservative-free eye drops can soothe irritation if product contamination occurs. Importantly, maintaining a daily habit of thoroughly cleansing your face can reduce the risk of product and sweat buildup, safeguarding both your skin and eyes.”

