Is your body storing fat and slowing down weight loss? Fitness coach shares 3 signs to be aware of

Helen Laverick is a fitness coach who keeps sharing workout and diet tips on weight loss on her Instagram profile. On May 8, Helen shared a post explaining how the body stores fat even when we try to lose it. “I used to think that cutting back on food would automatically lead to fat loss, but I eventually learned that sometimes eating less doesn't mean you're burning fat. In fact, I noticed a few key signs that my body wasn't allow me to see the desired change and preventing me from losing fat,” Helen shared. Also read | Fitness coach who dropped 25 kg in 4 months reveals 5 foods she eliminated from her diet for faster weight loss Here's how the body stores fat even when we try to lose it.

Here are a few signs that your body might be preventing you from losing fat:

1. Persistent energy slumps and post-meal lethargy:

Even when you are cutting down on your calorie intake, you may feel sluggish after meals. Post-meal dips can make you feel lethargic and drain you of energy. "I experienced periods of low energy that didn't align with my activity levels or sleep patterns. This post-meal lethargy can sometimes be related to how your body handles insulin and holds onto fat, particularly if your diet is high in simple carbs or isn't balanced with enough protein and healthy fats," Helen wrote.

2. Increased waist circumference and clothes fitting tighter:

"Even though I was cutting calories, my jeans began to feel tighter around the midsection. It was confusing at first...l was eating less, yet my waistline was expanding. This change in measurements is a clear indicator that I wasn't losing fat, especially around the abdomen, even if the scale doesn't show a dramatic shift," shared Helen.

3. Loss of muscle definition despite consistent training:

Despite regular workouts and lifting heavy, muscles may not seem as defined as they used to be. This lack of definition can occur when fat accumulates over the muscle, masking the hard work that we put in at the gym.

“Remember, tracking body fat isn't always obvious on the scale. Look at how your clothes fit, your energy levels, and even how defined your muscles appear,” Helen emphasised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.