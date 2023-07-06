Home / Lifestyle / Health / Is your child obsessed with sweet treats? Here are nutrition tips to curb sugar cravings

ByParmita Uniyal, New Delhi
Jul 06, 2023 10:23 AM IST

Too much added sugar can put your child at risk of chronic diseases later in life. Here are 3 important habits that could curb sweet cravings in your child

The way to a child's heart is through a chocolate. From breaking ice to motivating them to do better, a chocolate or for that matter any sugar-loaded dessert can do the trick. Children and their love for sweet treats is universally known and studies confirm that the little ones' fondness for all sweet things is related to their biological needs and the fact that they are in high-growth stage. (Also read: Is your child eating too little or too much protein? How to calculate the right daily intake)

Children and their love for sweet treats is universally known and studies confirm that the little ones' fondness for all sweet things is related to their biological needs (Freepik)
Children and their love for sweet treats is universally known and studies confirm that the little ones' fondness for all sweet things is related to their biological needs (Freepik)

The calorie and energy demand of a child is higher than that of an adult and desserts being high on that count entice kids more. While your younger ones are entitled to have more share of chocolates and desserts than you, they definitely do not need to go overboard on them.

Too much added sugar can make children obese and this in turn can lead to onset of many chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes, blood pressure, cardiac ailments and elevated cholesterol levels among others. The best strategy is to include natural sweeteners in their diet like fruits, honey, dates among others.

Nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor in her latest Instagram post talks about nutrition tips that can help curb sugar cravings in your kid naturally.

"Our little ones’ love for sugar treats can lead them into a never-ending cycle of craving more and more sweetness. But fear not! I’ve got some fantastic tips to help you curb those cravings and nourish their bodies with healthier alternatives," says Kapoor.

Tip 1: Protein power-up

Increasing their protein intake is a game-changer. Whip up delicious meals with eggs, dairy products, legumes, tofu and lean meats. Not only will protein keep them feeling full and satisfied, but it also provides essential nutrients for growth and development. Fuel their bodies with the goodness they need.

Tip 2: Embrace healthy fats

Say hello to nuts, seeds, ghee, and butter – the superheroes of healthy fats! These nutritious delights not only add a delightful crunch to their snacks but also help balance blood sugar levels and keep cravings at bay. So, let’s sprinkle some healthy fats into their diet for a delicious and satisfying experience.

Tip 3: Mindful eating

Teach them the art of mindful eating. Encourage them to focus on their food, savour each bite, and chew properly. By slowing down and fully engaging with their meals, they develop a deeper connection with their food and a greater appreciation for nourishment. Mindful eating can be a powerful tool to break the grip of sugar cravings.

