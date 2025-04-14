Is your daily snack slowly rewiring your brain? Study reveals shocking details

Consumption of ultra-processed food is considered unhealthy for the right reasons. It leads to unhealthy weight gain, obesity and poor metabolic health. But a recent study states that over time, regular consumption of ultra-processed foods can also change the way our brain processes food and regulates food intake. This further suggests that ultra-processed food not only causes increased calorie consumption but also causes significant changs in the brain. Also read | Is your child obsessed with junk food? Nutritionist shares 5 easy and healthy swaps to break the habit Regular consumption of ultra-processed foods can also change the way our brain processes food and regulates food intake.(Freepik)

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted by analysing data from 33,000 people who had completed dietary surveys and undergone brain scans. Participants noted down what they ate in multiple 24-hour dietary recalls, and researchers calculated the percentage of total calories that came from ultra-processed foods. The study authors noticed that half of the total calories consumed by the participants came from ultra processed foods.

Health information such as body mass index (a measure of body fat), waist-to-hip ratio, and visceral fat, cholesterol levels, inflammation (measured by C-reactive protein), blood sugar (HbA1c), and blood pressure of the participants were also collected.

The researchers observed negative health markers for participants who consumed more ultra processed foods, such as higher levels of body fat, more inflammation, worse blood sugar control, and lower levels of healthy cholesterol. However, they also noticed structural changes in the brain, leading to more inflammation. Also read | Is this everyday snack setting you up for a lifetime of liver damage? Doctor shares 5 prevention tips

Regular junk food consumption can trigger overeating.(Shutterstock)

Study author Filip Morys, a research associate at the Montreal Neurological Institute at McGill University, in an interview with PsyPost, said, “What surprised us was how specific our findings were – brain structures that were associated with higher UPF consumption were the ones that are related to appetite and food intake regulation as well as reward. Once again, that could mean that UPF affects those regions which then leads to a higher UPF consumption.”

Filip Morys emphasised that diets with ultra processed foods can trigger a cycle of overeating. “I think for an average person it should be important to know that UPF consumption can reshape our brain’s reward and homeostatic systems in a way that could further increase our UPF consumption,” he added. Also read | Love junk food but afraid of gaining weight? Lifestyle coach shares 5 strategies to balance health and cravings

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.