Is your heart health getting affected by busy schedule? Doctor shares 7 simple hacks to stay healthy

Often in a busy schedule, we forget that stress and panic can affect our heart health. While running after strict deadlines, we miss out on looking inwards and taking care of our health. However, with simple tweaks in the daily routine, it is possible to make healthy changes. "Incorporate tiny, achievable goals and make tiny, consistent changes in your daily routine," said Dr. Purabi Koch.(Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Purabi Koch, Consultant, Non-Invasive Cardiology, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai said, “No amount of New Year resolutions and drastic planning will translate your perfect health and dream body into reality unless you are willing to incorporate tiny, achievable goals and make tiny, consistent changes in your daily routine.” Also read | World Heart Day 2024: Young adults beware as these lifestyle mistakes could trigger early heart attacks

Here are a few simple hacks to keep your heart healthy:

1. Eat

Eat a home-cooked meal whenever possible. Include heart-healthy foods like fish, nuts, seeds, and seasonal fruits and vegetables. Watch your portion size and eat mindfully no matter how busy your day is. Most importantly, don’t fall for meal replacements like energy bars and shakes.

2. Physical activity

Most of us want to but don’t know how to fit exercise into our already swamped routines. Incorporate physical activity and movement throughout the day. Be it taking the stairs at work, stretching, or a walk around your office block. Tracking your steps and activity with wearable fitness trackers is both useful and motivating.

3. Sleep

Sleep is the most underrated medicine. It lowers your risk of heart disease and stroke and improves your immunity, metabolism, and mental health. Binge weekend sleeping after a week of sleep deprivation will not do the job. 6-8 hours of daily uninterrupted sleep is a health investment that we should aim for. Also read | Heart diseases are on a rise in India: 5 daily habits that can help keep your cardiovascular health in check

Sleep helps in rejuvenating the body.(Unsplash)

4. Hydrate

Hydrate with plain water. Because tea, coffee, alcohol, and energy drinks dehydrate you and not vice versa. Drink 2-3 litres of water a day and increase it based on the weather and activity.

5. Quit smoking

This is the single biggest favour you can do yourself. Substituting it with e-cigarettes and nicotine gums doesn’t help. Just quit.

6. De-stress:

The key to de-stressing is mindfulness, which can be practised in every single thing you do in a day, including breathing. Also read | Is your heart healthy? Check for these signs to predict and prevent cardiovascular disease risk

7. Regular health check-ups:

Know your numbers. It's essential to go for regular health check-ups, especially after the age of 40, mainly blood pressure, blood sugars, cholesterol, and triglycerides, and maintain records of your reports.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.