Ishaan Khatter, Sara Ali Khan nail hanging leg raises for overall core strength

It was a drab Tuesday and the last thing we expected this work day was a zeal to beat our workout procrastination hollow yet that is exactly what we did after seeing Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Ishaan Khatter’s fitness videos. If you are looking for fitness inspiration to work on your overall core strength, spine health and mobility, search no further and let Ishaan and Sara motivate you with their robust workout session of hanging leg raises.

Taking to their respective social media handles, the two stars shared a video each that gave fans a glimpse of their evening exercise routine. Sara shared a video from the shoot of her new fitness programme which she dropped on International Yoga Day this year and has been encouraging fans towards a healthier lifestyle ever since.

Donning a black sports bra, teamed with a pair of black tights, Sara completed her athleisure attire with a pair of black running shoes as she pulled back her sleek tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle to ace the sporty look. Hanging from an overhead bar, Sara raised her legs parallel to the ground.

She shared in the caption, “For real results you have to push yourself! Or sometimes…pull yourself And my workouts on @power are made to get results even if you are a beginner, so set yourself a new challenge (just like I did) and just start with me! (sic).”

On the other hand, Ishaan took to his Instagram story feature to drop a video from his home workout session as he flaunted his bare torso and donned only a pair of black trousers, teamed with a pair of sneakers. Hanging from an overhead bar by his extended arms, Ishaan performed the more intense version of the vertical leg raises in the captain’s chair.

Ishaan Khatter performs hanging leg raises (Instagram/ishaankhatter)

A pair of gymnastic rings and an adjustable kettlebell hung on the sides and that is all the fitness motivation we need this mid-week to get up and hit the gym. He captioned the video, “Gotta be the baddest chalk bag I ever had (sic).”

Benefits of hanging leg raises:

Apart from helping improve overall core strength, spine health and mobility, hanging leg raises essentially work up the work the abdominals and hip flexors. They are are a great isometric movement for working your abs, meaning the muscles are contracting without movement.

They not only help in building stronger abs but also melt belly fat and tone the practitioner’s body and stomach. Hanging leg raises engage one’s lower back muscles and increase grip strength.

