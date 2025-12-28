Jacqueline Fernandez reveals 'the crazy thing that happened when she turned completely vegetarian'

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has opened up about her journey to a plant-based lifestyle, revealing that the transition did much more than just change her plate — it revolutionised her health. In an October 5 interview with Curly Tales, the actor shared the 'crazy' physical transformations she witnessed after cutting animal products out of her diet. Also read | Hema Malini's secret to a fit body at 77: Pure vegetarian diet, south Indian food like rasam, idli and regular fasting Jacqueline Fernandez said that abandoning animal products led to the disappearance of adult acne and successfully eliminated persistent digestive bloating. (Instagram/ Jacqueline Fernandez)

The end of adult acne and bloating

For many, the move to vegetarianism is driven by ethics or environment, but for Jacqueline, the immediate physical rewards were a surprise. She highlighted the major health hurdles that vanished once she made the switch, and said, “The crazy thing that happened when I turned completely veg was I stopped getting acne; I suffered from a lot of adult acne before. My weight stopped yo-yoing, and I don't have the scientific explanation for it, but I didn't deal with — I didn't have any more bloating. I didn't have any more weight fluctuations, which I had a lot throughout my life.”

Debunking the protein myth

A common concern for fitness enthusiasts transitioning to plant-based diets is the ability to maintain muscle mass and meet protein requirements. Jacqueline, known for her rigorous fitness regime, dismissed these concerns by highlighting the abundance of plant-derived nutrients – she explained that she maintains her protein intake through a variety of vegetable sources like beans and tofu.

Jacqueline said, “There are so many ways that protein actually sneaks into vegetarian food that we don't realize. I am able to still target my protein count every single day just through vegetables, beans, and tofu. There are actually so many alternatives, and if I need to actually turn to like a protein shake or something, there's amazing vegan options for that as well.”

