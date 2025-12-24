Nutritionist explains how vegetarians can meet daily protein requirements: ‘1 bowl of dal can give 6 to 9 grams protein’

With fitness and mindful eating gaining momentum, protein has become a key nutrient in everyday conversations. However, the idea that vegetarians struggle to get enough protein continues to persist. Juhi Arora, certified dietitian, nutritionist and founder at Nutrition Charcha, shares in her December 23 Instagram post top vegetarian protein sources that are affordable, effective, and easy to add to daily meals. (Also read: Cardiologist shares life-saving tips for heart attacks you can follow in first few minutes: ‘Monitor breathing and…’ ) Juhi Arora highlights affordable protein options for vegetarians. (Unsplash)

Which vegetarian foods are rich in protein

If you’re a vegetarian and often worry about meeting your daily protein needs, Juhi says there’s no reason to stress. “With the right food choices, you can easily build a strong protein profile even on a vegetarian diet,” she explains.

Highlighting everyday staples, Juhi points out the power of dals and pulses. “Masoor dal, moong dal, and chana dal are excellent options. One bowl of dal can easily provide around 6–9 grams of protein,” she says. According to her, these foods not only support muscle health but also aid digestion when consumed regularly.

How vegetarians can boost protein intake

Dairy is another key contributor to vegetarian protein intake. “Milk, curd, Greek yoghurt, and paneer are rich in calcium and also offer a good amount of protein, making them ideal for overall nutrition,” Juhi adds.

She further recommends including soy-based foods in daily meals. “Soy and soy products such as soya chunks, soybeans, or tofu are also great sources of protein and work well for those looking to boost their intake,” she notes.

Juhi emphasises that a balanced vegetarian diet, when planned smartly, can meet protein requirements just as effectively, without relying on non-vegetarian foods.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.