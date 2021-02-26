Jacqueline Fernandez shares exercising benefits as perfect fitness motivation

Ever since the gyms shut down during the various phases of Covid-19 lockdown last year, workout at home is the new fitness trend and encouraging fans to do the same is Jacqueline Fernandez. The Bollywood diva credited her confidence and clarity to beginning her day with exercise and her positive message in the latest fitness video is exactly the workout inspiration we need to charge us up for the next grind.

In a video shared by Truconnect by TV.FIT on their social media handle, Jacqueline was featured in a ravishing sporty look, donning a mustard crop top knotted at the waist and teamed with a pair of cream-coloured shorts. Tying up her hair into two cute braids, Jacqueline was seen lying on her stomach on a pink Yoga mat and performing a cardio exercise.

“I love starting my day with exercise because it sets the tone for the day. It makes me so much more positive,”Jacqueline said. Elaborating on the benefits of exercising, she added, “It definitely gets me the confidence I require and somehow I feel it makes me a much more creative person because of the clarity I get from this offloading.”

In a fitness video this January, Jacqueline had revealed that she will be adding more meditation to her routine and will up her cardio game as per her New Year fitness resolution. She had also shared that her favourite way to workout is a long walk since she is “a Yoga girl” but she also prefers to opt for “something that has more cardio in it” and get her heart rate up like dancing.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter