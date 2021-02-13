IND USA
Jacqueline Fernandez does aerial yoga
Jacqueline Fernandez does aerial yoga(Instagram/ jacquelinef143)
Upside down: Jacqueline Fernandez leaves fans speechless with new fitness post

  Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to Instagram and shared an awe-generating image of herself from her aerial yoga session. We are inspired to exercise as well, are you?
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:07 AM IST

From hardcore gym workouts to rigorous Yoga sessions and clean eating, Jacqueline Fernandez has always been on top of her fitness game. The actor often shares pictures of her healthy meals and snippets from her work out sessions with her fans on social media. Her latest post is also on the same lines. Lately, a lot of celebrities have been inclining towards aerial Yoga. From Ananya Panday to Rakul Preet and Masaba Gupta, a lot of divas made headlines while hanging upside down and seems like Jacqueline has also joined the club.

The Race 3 actor recently shared an image in which even she can be seen hanging almost upside down with the help of an aerial Yoga hammock. For the session, Jacqueline opted to wear a full-sleeved pearl white bodysuit which she teamed with a pair of matching sheer white tights. To keep her hair off her face, she tied then in a bun and chose a no-makeup makeup look for the photos. Her glam featured a subtle eyeshadow which was teamed with bronzer and a nude lip. She shared the awe-generating picture with the caption, "Upside down Hi!"

As a lot of celebrities are trying out aerial Yoga, let us talk a little about its benefits:

Aerial Yoga helps with breathing, as controlled breathing is a big part of this form. It is also known to release stress. It helps burn calories but the main benefit of aerial Yoga is that it is great for back, especially, for people who suffer from back pain, it does wonders for them. It even enhances the flexibility of the body.

Check out some of the other fitness posts of Jacqueline that left us speechless:

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in the 2020 Netflix release Mrs Serial Killer that also starred Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina. She is currently shooting for Attack, Bhoot Police, Cirkus and Bachchan Panday.

