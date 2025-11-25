Jameela Jamil slams Hollywood glorification of extreme thinness, says the ‘aesthetic of emaciation’ is spreading rapidly

Jameela Jamil slammed the trend of extreme thinness among actresses in Hollywood. The British native took to her TikTok account to slam the rapid rise of weight loss, so much so that their bones are visible from under the skin. The actress’s accusations came amid the speculations among the audience about several celebrities opting for Ozempic or Mounjaro, which help in decreasing the blood sugar levels and the weight. Jameela Jamil questions Hollywood’s glorification of extreme thinness(Instagram/Jameela Jamil)

Jamil has often been vocal about her thoughts on actresses taking weight loss medications to look thin on the red carpet and at other events. Recently, she called out Serena Williams for the latter’s transformation. Sharing that the athlete uses GLP-1 publicly, the English actress claimed it made her “uncomfortable.”

Jameela Jamil calls out extreme thinness

In her TikTok video, The Good Place star shared that the weight loss among Hollywood celebrities has reached its level of extremity. She said, “It is not body-shaming to comment on the fact that there is a rapid rise of the aesthetic of emaciation amongst women in Hollywood. Women in their 20s, 30s, 40s, and 50s even.”

The actress further revealed, “All of a sudden, they become so thin that you can see their ribs, and you can see their hip bones jutting out. No one’s saying they look disgusting…that would be body-shaming. What we are commenting on for is because it’s so widespread, it’s so extreme, and it’s happened so fast. And the question is, who is pushing this aesthetic?”

Jamil went on to question why the actresses are promoting aesthetics by wearing the outfits that flaunt their thinness. The movie star went on to claim that she is worried about her peers, as whenever she meets and hugs them at events, she feels like they will snap in her hands.

Jameela Jamil points out health risks related to weight loss

Elsewhere in her video, Jamil claimed that going through extreme weight loss can be risky and serious. She stated, “This stuff is really, really serious, and it’s being so hypernormalized. It’s setting an example for young girls who then think they are not normal if flesh grows on their bodies.” The actress added that she is sad over the fact that frailty and fragility do not fit in today’s beauty standards. Following her post, many of the users and fans supported Jamil’s thoughts and lauded her for speaking out.