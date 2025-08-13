Janhvi Kapoor trained hard even on the day of Bheegi Saree song shoot to get those toned abs: Watch

The makers of Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film Param Sundari released the second song from the film, Bheegi Saree, on August 8. Apart from sultry visuals and sensuous choreography, Janhvi's toned figure in the romantic track caught fans' attention. But how did she achieve it? Janhvi Kapoor trained hard for the Bheegi Saree song shoot.

Janvhi is known for following a strict workout routine and is often seen at the Pilates studio or the gym, training hard to maintain her fitness levels. For Bheegi Saree, too, she worked hard at the gym. And if her trainer is to be believed, the actor was sweating it out even on the day of the shoot.

How did Janhvi Kapoor train for the Param Sundari song?

On August 13, celebrity Pilates instructor Namrata Purohit shared a video of Janhvi Kapoor working out at her studio on Instagram. Sharing the clip, Namrata wrote, “Throwback to @janhvikapoor training on the day of her song shoot! Before every song, Janhvi makes sure to work out, feel strong and feel good #PilatesGirl.” Here's a look at the actor working hard to get those abs:

In the video, Janhvi can be seen working out on the Pilates Reformer machine. She can be seen doing two variations of leg extensions, where she performs lungers and leg raises. The exercise seems to be focused on targeting the lower body, her legs, and core strength. Dressed in a navy blue sports bra and black workout shorts, with her tresses tied in a ponytail, Janhvi aced the routine.

Does Reformer Pilates help tone the lower body?

Want to know whether Reformer Pilates is actually beneficial? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, meditation and mindfulness coach Prerna Khetrapal, founder of Kaizen, a Pilates and wellness studio, explained how Pilates, done on the Reformer machine, helps tone the lower body. “Reformer Pilates is especially effective when it comes to toning and strengthening the lower half of the body. It allows for controlled, low-impact movements that build endurance and definition in the legs, hips, and glutes without risking joint strain,” she said. Learn more about the benefits here.

