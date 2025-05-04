Joe Rogan reveals why he finally quit drinking alcohol at 57: 'Wish I had done it sooner'

Joe Rogan, UFC's veteran commentator and host of The Joe Rogan Experience, is a well-known fitness enthusiast who regularly shares health and wellness advice on his podcast. Now 57, Rogan's youthful appearance is a testament to his disciplined lifestyle. Recently, he revealed that he has given up alcohol and admitted he wishes he had made the decision much earlier in life. (Also read: Alaya F follows ‘75 hard’ rule for health and wellbeing: ‘No cheat meals, 45-minute workouts, reading 10 pages daily' ) Joe Rogan opens up about his decision to quit drinking.

Joe Rogan celebrates two months of sobriety: 'I feel great'

In his May 2 Instagram post, Joe Rogan revealed he's been sober for two months and is feeling better than ever. Reflecting on the lifestyle shift, the UFC commentator admitted he regrets not quitting alcohol sooner.

"My bestest boy @marshallmaerogan is trying to get me to fall off the wagon," he wrote alongside a photo of his dog holding a bottle. “I haven't had a drink in about 2 months and I feel great. Almost makes me feel dumb for not quitting a long time ago.”

Rogan joked about how his health-conscious efforts were being undone by his drinking habits. "I do so many things to stay healthy only to sabotage it with booze multiple days a week. Glad my dumb a*s figured it out eventually," he added. "Marshall, on the other hand, wants to get hammered and go to the dog park."

Why did Joe Rogan quit alcohol

On episode #2302 of The Joe Rogan Experience, comedian and actor Ron White joined Joe Rogan for a candid conversation, during which Rogan opened up about his decision to quit drinking. The UFC commentator revealed he had stopped consuming alcohol about a month ago, citing its negative impact on the body.

"I quit too… a month ago, just stopped drinking. I think I'm done for no reason other than it's not good for you. I didn't have to. I enjoyed it, but the days after drinking were just too rough," Rogan shared during the episode.

Known for his dedication to fitness and healthy living, Rogan reflected on the contradiction of putting toxins in his body despite being so disciplined otherwise. "I'm like what kind of a moron who takes so good care of his body is poisoning himself a couple of days a week for fun?" he said. "And then I'm like, well, will I have the same amount of fun if I don't poison myself? Turns out, yes."