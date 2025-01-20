Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says you should not obsess over weight: 'Check these 3 things instead'

The trend of drastic weight transformations has taken over, and while we are being bombarded with information on diet and workouts on how to do faster weight loss, it is easy to get confused. However, it is not always about the bodyweight, said Rujuta Diwekar, Nutritionist to several Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor. Also read | Woman who lost 9 kg in 3 months shares 6 tips to lose weight safely and not gain it back Rujuta Diwekar, in a recent post on Monday, spoke about the necessity of sustainable weight loss and the need of staying healthy.(Instagram/@rujuta.diwekar, Pexels)

Rujuta Diwekar, in a recent post on Monday, spoke about the necessity of sustainable weight loss and the need of staying healthy, instead of going through drastic weight transformations that the weighing scales show.

“Weight loss that is not sustainable compromises your body’s capacity to function optimally. Instead of improving on health, it puts you at a risk of developing health issues. So do the right thing by your body and step off the weighing scales,” read her post.

According to a new report published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, Body Mass Index (BMI) is not the reliable measure for health and fitness. Pointing out this study, Rujuta said in the video that often when we follow a strict dietary pattern and a workout regimen to lose weight, and still fail to do so, we get depressed and employ faster methods of weight loss. However, that can be problematic. To understand the difference between our fatness and fitness, we also need to consider three things: Also read | Woman who lost 28 kg shares her Indian diet plan for losing weight and what really affects fat loss: ‘Have early dinner'

Size:

Rujuta explained that when our body size decreases, it is a clear indication that we are losing fat from the body.

Shape:

Rujuta mentioned that we should watch out for changes in our shape, mainly in the waistline. This demonstrates that we are losing the fat that is trapped in between the organs, also referred to as visceral fat. Losing fat is a healthy indication. Also read | Ultimate fat burning guide to help you achieve healthy weight loss fast: Nutritionist shares top 8 recommendations

Capacity:

Our health and fitness are also determined by how much capacity our body can take. From taking more stairs, to playing longer with our child without experiencing any kind of body pain, or working out longer time can show that our capacity has improved. This is also an indicator for healthy weight loss.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.